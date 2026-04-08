FNK IR Welcomes Capital Markets Veteran Greg McKinley, Establishes Presence in Minneapolis

NEW YORK, April 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FNK IR, a strategic investor relations firm focused on smaller cap companies, today announced the addition of capital markets veteran Greg McKinley. With his addition, FNK IR expands its geographical footprint and establishes a presence in Minneapolis, one of the most important hubs for small- and mid-cap investing in the United States.

McKinley brings more than 25 years of experience as an investor, research analyst, and capital markets professional, providing a deep understanding of how companies are evaluated, where valuation gaps emerge, and how management teams can engage more effectively with the investment community. He will bring that experience and perspective to FNK IR in service of our growing portfolio of clients.

"I’ve known Greg for years and have a great deal of respect for how he evaluates companies and the market,” said Rob Fink, Managing Partner of FNK IR. “He was frequently one of the first investors we called when we brought on a new client because we knew he would do the work, cut through the noise, and assess the opportunity on its merits. Over time, we had a chance to watch his process up close. Greg has a firsthand understanding of what shapes investor interest, where management teams can sharpen their approach, and how to prepare for conversations that lead to stronger, longer-term engagement. He is disciplined, thoughtful, and highly analytical, and that perspective will create real value for our clients.”

Prior to joining FNK IR, McKinley founded and ran Asymmetric Research & Management, an asset management firm focused on underfollowed small- and micro-cap companies. Earlier in his career, he was a buy-side analyst at Granite Point Capital Management and led the equity capital markets division at Dougherty & Company, where he oversaw research, investment banking, sales, and trading. He also held equity research roles at Piper Jaffray and began his career in public accounting at Arthur Andersen before moving into corporate development at Minneapolis-based Best Buy.

Added Matt Chesler, CFA, Partner at FNK IR, “Minneapolis is one of the most important ecosystems for small- and mid-cap investing. Establishing a presence there is a strategic move for FNK IR as we continue to expand our reach and relationships across the country. Just as importantly, Greg is an exceptional cultural fit whose investor mindset and collaborative approach align perfectly with the strategic approach we take to advising our clients.”

“My experience as an investor gave me a first-hand appreciation for the value that strategic investor relations can create for both management teams and shareholders,” said Greg McKinley. “FNK IR stands out for its ability to view companies through an investor’s lens and translate those insights into trusted, long-term partnerships with clients and the broader investment community. That approach aligns closely with how I think companies should engage the capital markets, and joining FNK IR felt like a natural next step. I’m excited to work alongside the team to help clients communicate more effectively, build lasting credibility with investors, and better reflect their value in the market.”

About FNK IR

FNK IR is a modern investor relations consulting firm focused on helping smaller public companies navigate the capital markets more strategically. Leveraging shareholder insights, market intelligence, and deep relationships across the investment community, FNK IR helps management teams refine positioning, develop thoughtful investor engagement strategies, and incorporate real-time market perspective into decision-making. Founded in 2019, the firm brings deep buy-side and sell-side experience to help clients build credibility, broaden investor awareness, and support long-term shareholder value. Visit www.fnkir.com to learn more about FNK IR.

Contacts

Rob Fink

Managing Partner

rob@fnkir.com

Matt Chesler, CFA

Partner

matt@fnkir.com