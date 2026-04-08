IBN Initiates Coverage of Cardio Diagnostics Holdings Inc.

AUSTIN, Texas, April 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via IBN -- Cardio Diagnostics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: CDIO), a precision cardiovascular medicine company leveraging epigenetics, genetics, and artificial intelligence for the prevention and detection of cardiovascular disease, has engaged IBN , a multifaceted financial news and publishing company serving private and public entities, to assist with its corporate communications strategy.

Cardio Diagnostics develops and commercializes blood-based clinical tests and data solutions designed to support the prevention, detection, and management of cardiovascular disease. Its approach integrates epigenetic and genetic biomarkers with artificial intelligence to generate insights from a patient’s molecular profile, moving beyond traditional methods that rely on indirect or generalized indicators.

The company’s portfolio includes Epi+Gen CHD™, a prescription-only test that assesses a patient’s three-year risk of a coronary heart disease event, and PrecisionCHD™, which aids in the detection and management of coronary heart disease by identifying molecular signals associated with the condition. In addition, HeartRisk™ provides population-level cardiovascular risk intelligence, while CardioInnovate360™ supports the discovery, development, and validation of cardiovascular therapies.

As part of the client-partner relationship, IBN will leverage its investor-focused distribution network, which includes over 5,000 key syndication outlets , various newsletters , social media channels , and wire services via InvestorWire , along with blogs and other outreach tools, to generate greater awareness for Cardio Diagnostics.

With over 20 years of experience assisting over 500 client partners and a sizable family of 75+ trusted brands , IBN has amassed a collective audience that includes millions of social media followers . This positions IBN to provide Cardio Diagnostics the solutions needed to reach a wide audience of investors, journalists, and the general public.

To learn more about Cardio Diagnostics, please visit the company’s corporate newsroom at https://ibn.fm/CDIO

About Cardio Diagnostics

Cardio Diagnostics is an artificial intelligence-powered precision cardiovascular medicine company that makes cardiovascular disease prevention, detection, and management more accessible, personalized, and precise. The company was formed to further develop and commercialize clinical tests by leveraging a proprietary Artificial Intelligence (AI)-driven Integrated Genetic-Epigenetic Engine (“Core Technology”) for cardiovascular disease to become one of the leading medical technology companies for improving prevention, detection, and treatment of cardiovascular disease.

For more information, visit the company’s website at www.CDIO.ai

About IBN

IBN consists of financial brands introduced to the investment public over the course of 20+ years. With IBN, we have amassed a collective audience of millions of social media followers. These distinctive investor brands aim to fulfill the unique needs of a growing base of client-partners. IBN will continue to expand our branded network of highly influential properties, leveraging the knowledge and energy of specialized teams of experts to serve our increasingly diversified list of clients.

Through our Dynamic Brand Portfolio (DBP) , IBN provides: (1) access to a network of wire solutions via InvestorWire to reach all target markets, industries and demographics in the most effective manner possible; (2) article and editorial syndication to 5,000+ news outlets ; (3) Press Release Enhancement to ensure maximum impact; (4) full-scale distribution to a growing social media audience; (5) a full array of corporate communications solutions ; and (6) total news coverage solutions.

For more information, please visit https://www.InvestorBrandNetwork.com

Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the InvestorBrandNetwork website applicable to all content provided by IBN, wherever published or re-published: http://IBN.fm/Disclaimer

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain as they are based on current expectations and assumptions concerning future events or future performance of the company. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which are only predictions and speak only as of the date hereof. In evaluating such statements, prospective investors should review carefully various risks and uncertainties identified in this release and matters set in the company's SEC filings. These risks and uncertainties could cause the company's actual results to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements.

Corporate Communications