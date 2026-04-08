BTCS to Participate in Water Tower Research Insights Conference on April 14, 2026

WAYNE, Pa., April 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BTCS Inc. (Nasdaq: BTCS) (“BTCS” or the “Company”), a blockchain technology-focused company, short for Blockchain Technology Consensus Solutions, today announced that CEO Charles Allen will participate in the upcoming Water Tower Research Insights Conference on April 14, 2026, at 1:50 p.m. Eastern Time.

The session will be hosted by John Roy, Managing Director at Water Tower Research, and will cover the following topics:

BTCS’s record 2025 year-end results

How BTCS’s unique operating model generates scalable revenue

Leveraging decentralized finance to strategically raise capital

Why BTCS is focusing on Imperium in 2026

This event is open to all investors. Interested parties can register through Water Tower Research at the link below.

Event Registration Link

About Water Tower Research (“WTR”):

Modernizing Investor Engagement Through Research-Driven Communications. WTR helps companies and investors connect by creating expert information flow and strategies that are the foundation of a successful modern investor engagement platform. Its analysts and capital markets professionals bring decades of unrivaled Wall Street experience and insight to a new digital world of investor communications and engagement. Its research and investor content is open for everyone to access and distributed across traditional research aggregators like Bloomberg, FactSet, etc., proprietary direct distribution lists, social media, search engines, and its website. As a result, every institutional and retail investor has equal access to its high-quality company research. Its mission is to help companies proactively reach investors while bringing investors a consistent flow of quality information to help them understand its clients’ businesses, industries, and the investment opportunities they present.

About BTCS:

BTCS Inc. (“BTCS” or the “Company”), short for Blockchain Technology Consensus Solutions, is a U.S.-based Ethereum-first blockchain technology company committed to driving scalable revenue and asset accumulation through its hallmark strategy, the DeFi/TradFi Accretion Flywheel, an integrated approach to capital formation and blockchain infrastructure. By combining decentralized finance (“DeFi”) and traditional finance (“TradFi”) mechanisms with its blockchain infrastructure operations, comprising NodeOps (staking), Builder+ (block building), and Imperium (DeFi deployments), BTCS offers a unique opportunity for blockchain exposure, driven by recurring on-chain revenue generation and an Ethereum-focused strategy. Discover how BTCS offers exposure to Ethereum and its on-chain economy through the public markets at www.btcs.com.

BTCS Social Media:

X: https://x.com/NasdaqBTCS

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/nasdaq-btcs

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/NasdaqBTCS

BTCS Investor Relations:

Charles Allen – CEO

X: @Charles_BTCS

Email: ir@btcs.com