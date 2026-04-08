Equillium Announces Poster Presentations at IMMUNOLOGY2026™, the Annual Meeting of the American Association of Immunologists

LA JOLLA, Calif., April 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Equillium, Inc. (Nasdaq: EQ), a biotechnology innovator developing novel therapies to treat severe autoimmune and inflammatory disorders, today announced that new EQ504 preclinical data have been accepted for poster presentations at IMMUNOLOGY2026™, the annual meeting of the American Association of Immunologists taking place in Boston, Massachusetts, April 15-19, 2026.

“We are excited to share these preclinical findings that support the differentiated profile of EQ504 as a potent AhR modulator, with the potential to influence both immune cell responses and barrier restoration,” said Dr. Stephen Connelly, Chief Scientific Officer of Equillium. “Together, these attributes are particularly important in diseases such as ulcerative colitis, where both reducing inflammation and improving mucosal healing are critical to achieving meaningful outcomes for patients.”

Details of the presentations:



Abstract title: EQ504: A Novel AhR Modulator That Promotes Immune Tolerance Through Il-10 and Il-22 Cytokine Release

Session: Immune Response Regulation: Cellular Mechanisms I

Presentation Type: Poster Abstract Presentation

Presentation Location & Time: Exhibit Hall, Thursday April 16, 2026

Session Time: 9:00 AM - 4:30 PM EDT

Poster Board Number: 242

Speaker at Poster: 2:30 PM - 3:30 PM EDT



Abstract title: EQ504, a Potent AhR Modulator, Promotes Epithelial Repair and Barrier Restoration Compared to Clinically Validated AhR Agonists

Session: Immunology of Barrier Surfaces

Presentation Type: Poster Abstract Presentation

Presentation Location & Time: Exhibit Hall, Saturday April 18, 2026

Session Time: 9:00 AM - 4:30 PM EDT

Poster Board Number: 517

Speaker at Poster: 11:30 AM - 12:30 PM EDT

Following each presentation, the posters will be available on the Presentations page, located under the Technology section on equilliumbio.com.

About EQ504

EQ504 is an investigational potent and selective aryl hydrocarbon receptor (AhR) modulator with a multi-modal, non-immunosuppressive mechanism of action designed to be complementary to other inflammation and immunology agents. AhR is critical to barrier organ tissue physiology and immunology, maintaining barrier function and promoting tissue repair and regeneration, while regulating resident immune cells with anti-inflammatory responses. EQ504’s preclinical properties provide the potential for targeted, local delivery via enteric coating for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and other gastrointestinal diseases or inhaled formulations for the treatment of inflammatory lung diseases.

About Equillium

Equillium is a biotechnology innovator developing novel therapies to treat severe autoimmune and inflammatory disorders. The company’s lead therapeutic candidate is EQ504, a potent and selective aryl hydrocarbon receptor (AhR) modulator designed with a multi-modal, non-immunosuppressive mechanism of action to be complementary to other inflammation and immunology agents. EQ504 is an investigational therapeutic program with potential for targeted, local delivery via enteric coating for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and other gastrointestinal diseases or inhaled formulations for the treatment of inflammatory lung diseases.

For more information, visit www.equilliumbio.com.

Investor Contact

PJ Kelleher

LifeSci Advisors, LLC

+1-617-430-7579

pkelleher@lifesciadvisors.com