Perma-Fix to Present at Gabelli Funds’ 12th Annual Waste & Environmental Services Symposium in New York City on April 9th

ATLANTA, April 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Perma-Fix Environmental Services, Inc. (NASDAQ: PESI) (the “Company”) today announced that Mark Duff, Chief Executive Officer, and Ben Naccarato, Chief Financial Officer, will be presenting at Gabelli Funds’ 12th Annual Waste & Environmental Services Symposium, being held on Thursday, April 9th, 2026 in Midtown Manhattan, New York City. Mr. Duff and Mr. Naccarato are scheduled to present at 1:30 PM ET. Management will also be participating in one-on-one meetings with qualified investors throughout the conference.

The symposium will feature discussions with leading companies and organizations across the waste and environmental services ecosystems, with an emphasis on industry dynamics, current trends, and business fundamentals, as well as waste and sustainability investing and other relevant panels.

To register to attend the symposium, please follow this link. For those who cannot attend in person, the symposium will also be available via webcast.

About Perma-Fix Environmental Services

Perma-Fix Environmental Services, Inc. is a nuclear services company and leading provider of nuclear and mixed waste management services. The Company's nuclear waste services include management and treatment of radioactive and mixed waste for hospitals, research labs and institutions, federal agencies, including the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE), U.S. Department of War (DOW), and the commercial nuclear industry. The Company’s nuclear services group provides project management, waste management, environmental restoration, decontamination and decommissioning, demolition, and radiological protection, safety and industrial hygiene capability to our clients. The Company operates four nuclear waste treatment facilities and provides nuclear services at DOE, DOW, and commercial facilities nationwide.

Please visit us at http://www.perma-fix.com.

Contacts:

David K. Waldman-US Investor Relations

Crescendo Communications, LLC

(212) 671-1021

Herbert Strauss-European Investor Relations

herbert@eu-ir.com

+43 316 296 316