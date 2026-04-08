Verisk to Announce Fiscal First-Quarter 2026 Results on April 29, 2026

JERSEY CITY, N.J., April 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verisk (Nasdaq: VRSK), a leading strategic data analytics and technology partner to the global insurance industry, will report its financial results for the fiscal first quarter ended March 31, 2026, on Wednesday, April 29, 2026, before the market open. The press release, with accompanying financial information, will be posted on the Verisk investor website at http://investor.verisk.com.

Verisk’s management team will host a live audio webcast to discuss the financial results and business highlights on Wednesday, April 29 at 8:30 a.m. ET. All interested parties are invited to listen to the live event via webcast on the Verisk investor website at http://investor.verisk.com. The discussion will also be available through dial-in number 1-833-461-5787 for U.S. participants, 1-365-657-4048 for Canada participants or 1-44-808-196-8935 for UK participants.

A replay of the webcast will be available for up to one year on the Verisk investor website.

About Verisk

Verisk (Nasdaq: VRSK) is a leading strategic data analytics and technology partner to the global insurance industry. It empowers clients to strengthen operating efficiency, improve underwriting and claims outcomes, combat fraud and make informed decisions about global risks, including climate change, catastrophic events, sustainability and political issues. Through advanced data analytics, software, scientific research and deep industry knowledge, Verisk helps build global resilience for individuals, communities and businesses. With teams across more than 20 countries, Verisk consistently earns certification by Great Place to Work. For more, visit Verisk.com.