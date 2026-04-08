HardTech Project Launches Funding Program for Hardware Startups

WELLESLEY, Mass., April 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hardware startups are undercapitalized, partly because investors need to evaluate complex manufacturing, supply chain and scaling risks before deciding to invest. A new initiative from the HardTech Project aims to change that by helping promising hardware startups reduce those risks and strengthen their path to funding. Applications are being accepted now.

The HardTech Project Funding Program will provide a select group of startups with no-cost access to:

Manufacturing expertise

Business support

Marketing guidance

Fundraising resources

These resources will help companies demonstrate production readiness and establish credibility with potential investors. The HardTech Project is collaborating with FORGE, a nonprofit helping innovators with physical products navigate the journey from prototype to full scale commercialization, and Carlton PR & Marketing, a boutique marketing agency with deep ties to the Massachusetts innovation ecosystem.

The Massachusetts Technology Collaborative is supporting the program with a grant built to strengthen the hardware innovation ecosystem and improve hardtech companies’ access to capital.

“Hardware innovation is critical to economic growth, but many hardtech companies struggle to secure funding,” said HardTech Project CEO Laila Partridge. “Investors need confidence in a startup’s ability to execute and scale. This will give startups the resources they need to answer investor questions, making them more attractive investment options.”

Eligible startups must have:

A working prototype incorporating mechanical and electronic hardware components

Demonstrated market validation

Funding needs tied to defined growth milestones

Willingness to work with Massachusetts-based manufacturers or suppliers

Openness to using crowdfunding as part of a 2026 financing strategy



“This initiative gives hardware founders access to the right expertise at the right time,” added Partridge.

Learn more and apply here. Deadline: midnight April 24, 2026.

About HardTech Project

Hardtech innovation is more important than ever, but it’s no secret that investors are leery of what they see as risky deals. Solving this problem requires de-risking manufacturing and technical uncertainties at scale. The HardTech Project is focused on reducing hardware investment risk to attract more capital to hardware innovation.

The HardTech Project provides startups and potential investors with third-party validation on the cost and timing of the startups’ productization processes, as well as assurance that the startup has access to the right manufacturing expertise. Learn more: hardtechproject.com.



