Autonomix Medical Selected for Featured Abstract and Podium Presentation of Long-Term Pain Mitigation in Pancreatic Cancer at SIR 2026

THE WOODLANDS, TX, April 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Autonomix Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMIX) (“Autonomix” or the “Company”), a medical device company dedicated to advancing precision nerve-targeted treatments, today announced that its abstract titled, “Pain Mitigation in Pancreatic Adenocarcinoma: A Long-Term Analysis of Denervation via Transvascular RF Energy-Based Ablation,” has been selected as a Featured Abstract for podium presentation at the Society of Interventional Radiology (SIR) 2026 Annual Scientific Meeting, taking place April 11–15, 2026, in Toronto, Canada.

The abstract is among a select group recognized for its scientific merit and clinical significance and will also be highlighted in the Journal of Vascular and Interventional Radiology (JVIR) 2026 Annual Scientific Meeting Supplement.

The presentation will be delivered by Dr. Lindsay Machan on Saturday, April 12, from 4:03 PM to 4:12 PM.

The study evaluates long-term outcomes of denervation using transvascular radiofrequency (RF) energy-based ablation in patients with pancreatic adenocarcinoma, focusing on sustained pain mitigation, an area of critical unmet need for patients suffering from this aggressive disease.

“Being selected for a Featured Abstract presentation at SIR underscores the importance of advancing novel approaches to address cancer-related pain,” said Brad Hauser, CEO of Autonomix. “We are encouraged by the growing body of evidence supporting our technology and look forward to sharing these important findings with the interventional radiology community.”

Pancreatic adenocarcinoma is often associated with severe, difficult-to-manage pain that significantly impacts quality of life. Autonomix Medical’s proprietary technology aims to target and modulate nerve activity through a minimally invasive, transvascular approach, potentially offering a new therapeutic option for pain management.

The Society of Interventional Radiology Annual Scientific Meeting is a premier global event bringing together physicians, researchers, and industry leaders to share cutting-edge research and advancements in minimally invasive, image-guided therapies. For more information, please visit the conference website.

About Autonomix Medical, Inc.

Autonomix is a medical device company focused on advancing innovative technologies to revolutionize how diseases involving the nervous system are diagnosed and treated. The Company’s first-in-class platform system technology includes a catheter-based microchip sensing array that may have the ability to detect and differentiate neural signals with greater sensitivity than currently available technologies. We believe this will enable, for the first time ever, transvascular diagnosis and treatment of diseases involving the peripheral nervous system virtually anywhere in the body.

We are initially developing this technology for the treatment of pain, with initial trials focused on pancreatic cancer, a condition that causes debilitating pain and is without a reliable solution. Our technology constitutes a platform to address dozens of potential indications, including cardiology, hypertension and chronic pain management, across a wide disease spectrum. Our technology is investigational and has not yet been cleared for marketing in the United States.



For more information, visit autonomix.com and connect with the Company on X, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook.



Forward Looking Statements

Some of the statements in this release are “forward-looking statements,” which involve risks and uncertainties. Such forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as “should,” “might,” “may,” “intends,” “anticipates,” “believes,” “estimates,” “projects,” “forecasts,” “expects,” “plans,” and “proposes.” Forward-looking statements in this press release include expectations regarding the potential effectiveness and clinical benefits of Autonomix's nerve-targeted treatments for pancreatic cancer pain and other conditions.

Although Autonomix believes that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, there are a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from such forward-looking statements. You are urged to carefully review and consider any cautionary statements and other disclosures, including the statements made under the heading “Risk Factors” and elsewhere in the Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on May 29, 2025, and from time to time, our other filings with the SEC. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release and Autonomix does not undertake any duty to update any forward-looking statements except as may be required by law.

Investor and Media Contact

JTC Team, LLC

Jenene Thomas

908.824.0775

autonomix@jtcir.com