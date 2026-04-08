Ress Life Investments A/S

Nybrogade 12

1203 Copenhagen K

Denmark

CVR nr. 33593163

www.resslifeinvestments.com

To: Nasdaq Copenhagen

Date: 8 April 2026

Corporate Announcement 15/2026

Ress Life Investments A/S publishes notice for Annual General Meeting

TO THE SHAREHOLDERS OF RESS LIFE INVESTMENTS A/S

In accordance with Article 9.8 of the Articles of Association, notice is hereby given of the Annual General Meeting of Ress Life Investments A/S (the "Company") which will take place on Wednesday 30 April 2026 at 10.00 a.m. at Nybrogade 12, 1203 Copenhagen K, Denmark.

Shareholders in the Company are invited to participate.

Agenda for the Annual General Meeting:

1) Adoption of the annual report.

2) Appropriation of profit or loss as recorded in the adopted annual report.

3) Election of members of the Board of Directors.

4) Approval of the Remuneration Report.

5) Approval of remuneration for the Board of Directors for the financial year 2026.

6) Appointment of auditor.

7) Proposed resolution to amend the Company's Articles of Association such that Longevity Strategy Fund A/S is not allowed, acting alone or in concert with other shareholders, to vote for more than 1/3 minus one vote of all votes on shares (excluding treasury shares) of the Company.

8) Any other business.

COMPLETE PROPOSALS

Re. item 1

The Board of Directors proposes that the annual report be adopted.

Re. item 2

The Board of Directors proposes that the profit as recorded in the annual report as adopted by the general meeting should be distributed in accordance with the annual report.

Re. item 3

The Board of Directors proposes that Søren Andersen, Jeppe Buskov and Gitte Aggerholm be re-elected to the Board of Directors.

Mr Søren Andersen has been a member of the Board of Directors of the Company since August 2019. Mr Andersen is the Group CEO of Norli A/S, CEO and board member of Nordisk Pensionsservice A/S, board member of Norli Pensjon AS, Norway and CEO of S.A Consulting ApS.

Mr Jeppe Buskov has been a member of the Board of Directors of the Company since February 2014. Mr Buskov currently holds the position as chairman of the board of directors of Advokatfirmaet Kromann Reumert International A/S. Mr Buskov is a board member of KR 649 A/S.

Ms Gitte Aggerholm was elected to the Board of Directors on 16 April 2025. Ms Aggerholm was employed at Velliv Pension & Livsforsikring A/S as CFO from 2008 to November 2025 and had been an executive Board member of Velliv since 2018.

Re. item 4

The Board of Directors proposes that the Remuneration Report attached to this notice be approved.

Re. item 5

The Board of Directors proposes the following remuneration for the Board of Directors for the financial year 2026:

Ordinary members will receive a basic remuneration of DKK 100,000

The chairman will receive a basic remuneration of DKK 215,000

Re. item 6

The Board of Directors proposes that Deloitte Statsautoriseret Revisionspartnerselskab should be re-elected as auditor. The Board of Directors has not been influenced by any third party and has not been bound by any third-party agreement, restricting the general meeting's choice of auditor to certain auditors or audit firms.

Re. item 7

The Board of Directors proposes that Longevity Strategy Fund A/S (a prospective shareholder of the Company, which will function as a feeder fund of the Company) acting alone or in concert with other shareholders shall not be allowed to vote for more than 1/3 minus one vote of all votes on shares (excluding treasury shares) of the Company. The proposal is made in order to prevent Longevity Strategy Fund A/S, as a feeder fund of the Company, from having to make a mandatory bid for all outstanding shares of the Company in case Longevity Strategy Fund A/S owns 1/3 or more of the Company's shares (excluding treasury shares) at any time.

The proposal will entail that the following sentence is included as a second sentence in Article 11.1 of the Company's Articles of Association:

"Notwithstanding the foregoing sentence, Longevity Strategy Fund A/S, acting alone or in concert with other shareholders, cannot vote for more than 1/3 minus one vote of all votes on shares (excluding treasury shares) of the Company."

in Danish:

"Uanset den foregående sætning kan Longevity Strategy Fund A/S, alene eller handlende i forståelse med andre aktionærer, ikke stemme for mere end 1/3 minus en stemme af alle stemmer på aktier (eksklusive egne aktier) i selskabet."

VOTING REQUIREMENTS

The proposed resolution in agenda item no. 7 must be passed by no less than 2/3 of the votes cast as well as the shares represented, cf. section 106(1) of the Danish Companies Act. The proposals in all other agenda items must be passed by a simple majority of votes, cf. Article 12.2 of the Articles of Association.

REGISTRATION, ADMISSION, PROXY AND POSTAL VOTE

Registration date

A shareholder’s right to participate in the general meeting and the number of votes, which the shareholder is entitled to cast, is determined in accordance with the number of shares held by such shareholder on 23 April 2026 (the registration date). The shares held by each shareholder are determined at the registration date on the basis of the shareholdings registered in the share register in accordance with any notices on shareholding received, but not yet registered, by the Company in the share register.

Deadline for notice of attendance

A shareholder or its proxy wishing to attend the general meeting must give notice of their participation to the Company no later than 27 April 2026, see Article 11.5 of the Articles of Association. Similarly, the shareholders’ advisor or the shareholders’ proxy’s advisor must give notice of their participation to the Company no later than 27 April 2026. Notice of participation may be given to the Company using the form attached as Appendix 1 , which shall be sent, duly completed and signed, to Ress Life Investments A/S, Nybrogade 12, 1203 Copenhagen K, Denmark by letter or by email to RessLifeGroup@citco.com for receipt no later than 27 April 2026, 23:59 p.m.

Proxy

If you are prevented from attending the general meeting, you may appoint a proxy, e.g. the Board of Directors, to cast the votes carried by your shares. If you wish to appoint a proxy, please return the instrument of proxy form attached as Appendix 2 , duly signed and dated, to Ress Life Investments A/S, Nybrogade 12, 1203 Copenhagen K, Denmark by letter or by email to RessLifeGroup@citco.com for receipt no later than 27 April 2026, 23:59 p.m.

Postal vote

You may also submit your votes by post before the date of the meeting. If you wish to vote by post, please fill in and return the postal vote form attached as Appendix 2 , duly signed and dated, to Ress Life Investments A/S, Nybrogade 12, 1203 Copenhagen K, Denmark by letter or by email to RessLifeGroup@citco.com for receipt no later than 29 April 2026, 17:00 p.m.

SHARE CAPITAL AND VOTING RIGHTS

The Company's share capital is EUR 58,014,500 divided into shares of EUR 500, cf. Article 3.1 of the Company's Articles of Association. Pursuant to Article 11.1, each share of EUR 500 carries one (1) vote:

Number of shares: 116,029 Number of votes: 116,029

AGENDA ETC.

The agenda and the Annual Report for the period 1 January – 31 December 2025 will be available for inspection by the shareholders on all business days and within normal business hours at the office of the Company at Nybrogade 12, 1203 Copenhagen K, Denmark no later than 3 weeks before the general meeting.

The following information will be made available at the Company’s website

(http://resslifeinvestments.com/) not later than 3 weeks before the meeting:

Notice convening the meeting. The total number of shares and voting rights as at the date of the notice. The documents to be submitted to the general meeting. The agenda and the full text of the proposals. The forms to be used for voting by proxy and by post, if relevant.





RIGHT TO INQUIRE

At the general meeting, the management will answer questions from the shareholders on matters of relevance to the assessment of the Annual Report for the period 1 January – 31 December 2025, the Company’s position, and other questions to be addressed by the meeting.

Questions related to this announcement can be made to the Company’s CEO Ketil Poul Petersen, email: ketilp.rli@gmail.com or to the Company’s AIF-manager, Resscapital AB, Johan Jonson, email: johan.jonson@resscapital.com.

Attachments