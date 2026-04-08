Global Mofy Enters into Strategic Cooperation with Infinigence AI to Jointly Build an Industrial-Grade AIGC Content Creation Platform

BEIJING, April 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Mofy AI Limited (the “Company” or “Global Mofy”) (Nasdaq: GMM), a generative AI-driven technology solutions provider engaged in virtual content production and the development of 3D digital assets, today announced that it has entered into a strategic cooperation agreement with Shanghai Infinigence AI Co., Ltd. (“Infinigence AI”). Leveraging their respective strengths in the digital content industry, AI infrastructure, and industrial resource integration, the two parties will collaborate on the development of an industrial-grade AIGC (AI-Generated Content) content creation platform and ecosystem for industrial-grade content production scenarios, aiming to drive the deep integration of AI infrastructure, model capabilities, and content ecosystems, and to accelerate the digital content industry’s transition toward greater intelligence, collaboration, and industrialization. The related product is currently in the development stage and is expected to be launched publicly in the near future.

As an important participant in the fields of AI infrastructure and model services, Infinigence AI has established solid capabilities in AI infrastructure development, efficient Token production, model orchestration, platform system development, and the integration of related technical capabilities, which can provide critical support for the development and operation of intelligent content platforms. In this cooperation, Infinigence AI will primarily contribute its advantages in these areas, complementing Global Mofy’s long-standing accumulation on the digital content industry side, to jointly advance the construction of an AIGC ecosystem tailored for industrial-grade content production scenarios, including the film and television industry.

Global Mofy will combine its end-to-end content production capabilities — spanning from conceptual ideation to digital content generation — as well as its long-term experience in project delivery processes, industry demand understanding, commercial scenario expansion, and industrial resource integration, with Infinigence AI’s technological strengths in AI infrastructure, model orchestration, and platform system capabilities. Together, the two parties will explore the development of an intelligent content creation platform with strong professional applicability, scalability, and commercialization potential, helping creators achieve more precise content expression, improving the overall efficiency and quality of professional long-form film and television productions across creative execution, workflow collaboration, and production delivery, further driving the deep convergence of model capabilities, and content ecosystems.

Unlike traditional single-function AI tools, the platform contemplated by both parties will place greater emphasis on adaptability to real-world production environments and seamless integration into existing workflows. The platform will not only focus on content generation itself, but will also further incorporate multi-agent collaborative mechanisms across key stages including creative understanding, task decomposition, asset retrieval, generation execution, workflow coordination, quality control, and delivery management. In doing so, it aims to form an intelligent support system that more closely aligns with the working methods of professional teams, improves production efficiency, reduces communication and execution costs, and enhances collaboration and standardization in complex projects.

At the same time, the two parties will also work in conjunction with industry resources and actual business needs to promote the application of the related platform across a broader range of professional content scenarios. Relying on Global Mofy’s project experience and customer resources accumulated on the industry side, as well as Infinigence AI’s support in underlying technological capabilities, the two parties are expected to gradually build an intelligent content ecosystem covering creativity, generation, collaboration, and delivery, while continuously exploring industrialized and platform-based development paths with broader expansion potential.

Mr. Haogang Yang, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Global Mofy, commented, “We have always believed that the true industrial value of AIGC lies not merely in improving efficiency in isolated processes, but in whether it can genuinely enter the working systems of professional teams, integrate into real project workflows, and continue to evolve into an iterative production capability. Global Mofy has built long-term strengths in industrial-grade content production, scenario understanding, and industry resources, while Infinigence AI brings clear advantages in AI infrastructure development, efficient Token production,, models, and platform technologies. This strategic cooperation represents in-depth collaboration between the two parties around the development of an AIGC content creation platform and ecosystem for industrial-grade content production scenarios, and we believe it will help drive the digital content industry toward higher efficiency, higher quality, and stronger collaboration.”

About Global Mofy AI Limited

Global Mofy AI Limited (Nasdaq: GMM) is a generative AI-driven technology solutions provider engaged in virtual content production, and the development of digital assets for the digital content industry. Utilizing its proprietary “Mofy Lab” technology platform, which consists of interactive 3D and artificial intelligence (“AI”) technology, the Company creates high-definition virtual versions of a wide range of physical world objects in 3D ranging from characters, objects to scenes and more. The digital assets can be used in different applications, including movies, TV series, AR/VR, animation, advertising, gaming, and more. Global Mofy Metaverse is one of the leading digital asset banks in China, which consists of more than 150,000 high-precision 3D digital assets. For more information, please visit www.globalmofy.ai or ir.globalmofy.cn.

Forward-Looking Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include statements concerning plans, objectives, goals, strategies, future events or performance, and underlying assumptions and other statements that are other than statements of historical facts. When the Company uses words such as “may,” “will,” “intend,” “should,” “believe,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “project,” “estimate” or similar expressions that do not relate solely to historical matters, it is making forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties that may cause the actual results to differ materially from the Company’s expectations discussed in the forward-looking statements. These statements are subject to uncertainties and risks including, but not limited to, the uncertainties related to market conditions, our ability to keep pace with new technology and changing market needs, and the competitive environment of our business. These and other factors may cause our actual results to differ materially from any forward-looking statement. For these reasons, among others, investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements in this press release. Additional factors are discussed in the Company’s filings with the SEC, which are available for review at www.sec.gov. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly revise these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that arise after the date hereof.

For more information, please contact:

Global Mofy AI Ltd.

Investor Relations Department

ir@mof-vfx.com