Brag House Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: TBH) Shareholders Approve Merger with House of Doge - the Official Corporate Arm of the Dogecoin Foundation in Landmark Vote

NEW YORK and MIAMI, April 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brag House Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: TBH) ("Brag House" or the "Company"), the next generation engagement platform operating at the intersection of gaming, college sports, and digital media, today announced that its shareholders voted to approve the proposed merger with House of Doge Inc. ("House of Doge"), the official corporate arm of the Dogecoin Foundation, at a Special Meeting of Stockholders held virtually on Tuesday, April 7, 2026, beginning at 2:00 p.m. Eastern Time.

Shareholder Support

At the Special Meeting, Brag House shareholders approved all eight proposals on the ballot, demonstrating a clear mandate for the Company’s strategic direction. The adoption of the Merger Agreement received over 98% of votes cast in favor. Shareholders further approved several related items, including, but not limited to, authorizing the increase in the number of authorized shares of common stock, the election of the post-merger Board of Directors nominees, and an amendment to the 2024 Omnibus Incentive Plan. The decisive support across every item on the ballot reflects strong shareholder confidence in the strategic rationale and long-term value creation opportunity the combined entity represents.

A New Infrastructure for the Future of Sports Finance

The shareholder vote clears a critical milestone toward closing the merger and establishing a publicly traded platform at the convergence of sports, digital finance, and blockchain technology. The combined entity is designed to build the institutional infrastructure necessary to connect Dogecoin's massive global community with the world's most passionate fan bases across college athletics, professional sports, and beyond, while positioning global currency payments and the tokenization of real-world assets as core revenue drivers.

The global sports economy represents a $2.3 trillion market, yet the financial infrastructure connecting athletes, fans, brands, and digital assets remains fragmented and underleveraged. The combined company intends to change that by building payment rails, tokenization frameworks, and engagement platforms designed to give fans, athletes, and institutions a seamless path to participate in the next era of the digital sports economy. Blockchain technology offers a powerful efficiency layer for the sports industry, enabling real-time settlement, transparent revenue sharing, and verifiable digital ownership at scale. These are capabilities that today's sports finance infrastructure largely lacks.

Through Brag House's established partnerships with Learfield and university athletics programs and House of Doge's institutional-grade Dogecoin infrastructure, the combined entity is strategically positioned to serve as the digital backbone of modern sports fandom.

“The shareholder vote is more than a transaction milestone; it is a clear validation for our strategy. Our shareholders have given a resounding endorsement to a vision that we have been building toward since Brag House's founding: that culture is capital, and that the infrastructure to connect those two forces has never been more ready to be built. The combined company inherits a regulatory environment that has finally caught up to what we always knew about Dogecoin: that it is a community-driven digital asset with real-world utility.” — Lavell Juan Malloy II, CEO and Co-Founder, Brag House Holdings, Inc.

“This vote marks the moment Dogecoin's institutional chapter begins in earnest. We have spent years laying the foundation, including the ETF, the payment infrastructure, and the community partnerships. Today that foundation has the full weight of the public market backing behind it. The combined entity gives us the platform, the reach, and the resources to bring Dogecoin into the everyday financial lives of hundreds of millions of fans, athletes, and consumers worldwide. We are ready to build." — Marco Margiotta, CEO of HOD

Mr. Malloy further stated that “we have the partnerships, the platform, and now the shareholder authorization to execute at scale. By bringing the efficiency and transparency that blockchain technology brings to sports finance has never been more relevant. We are building that infrastructure layer."

About House of Doge

House of Doge is the official corporate arm of the Dogecoin Foundation, committed to advancing Dogecoin ($DOGE) as a widely accepted and decentralized global currency. By investing in the infrastructure needed to bring Dogecoin into everyday commerce, House of Doge is building secure, scalable, and efficient systems for real-world use. From payments and financial products to real-world asset tokenization and cultural partnerships, House of Doge is leading the next era of crypto utility, where Dogecoin goes beyond the meme and fulfills its mission of Doing Only Good Everyday on a global scale. For more information, visit www.houseofdoge.com.

About Brag House

Brag House is a leading media technology gaming platform dedicated to transforming casual college gaming into a vibrant, community-driven experience. By seamlessly merging gaming, social interaction, and cutting-edge technology, the Company provides an inclusive and engaging environment for casual gamers while enabling brands to authentically connect with the influential Gen Z demographic. The platform offers live-streaming capabilities, gamification features, and custom tournament services, fostering meaningful engagement between users and brands. For more information, please visit www.braghouse.com.

Caution Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this announcement are forward-looking statements. Investors can identify these forward-looking statements by words or phrases such as "may," "will," "expect," "anticipate," "aim," "estimate," "intend," "plan," "believe," "is/are likely to," "potential," "continue" or other similar expressions. These statements are subject to uncertainties and risks including, but not limited to, the risk factors discussed in the Risk Factors and in Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations sections of our Forms 10-K, 10-Q and other reports filed with the SEC and available at www.sec.gov. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent occurring events or circumstances, or changes in its expectations that arise after the date hereof, except as may be required by law.

Media Contacts

Brag House Holdings Fatema Bhabrawala VP, Media Relations

fbhabrawala@allianceadvisors.com



House of Doge Angela Gorman

Communications Director

Email: angela@houseofdoge.com

Tel: (917) 348-0083

Investor Relations Contact

Brag House Holdings

Adele Carey

SVP, Investor Relations

ir@thebraghouse.com