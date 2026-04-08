Colombia Construction Industry Report 2026: After a Projected Growth of 2.8% This Year, Output to Grow at an AAGR of 5.4% Between 2027-2030, Supported by Investments in Transport and Energy Projects

Dublin, April 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Colombia Construction Market Size, Trends, and Forecasts by Sector - Commercial, Industrial, Infrastructure, Energy and Utilities, Institutional and Residential Market Analysis to 2030 (H1 2026)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Colombian construction industry is expected to grow by 2.8% in real terms in 2026, supported by an increase in building permits, coupled with public and private investments in industrial, commercial and energy projects.

According to the National Administrative Department of Statistics of Colombia (DANE), the total area approved for construction in 302 municipalities grew by 11.2% year-on-year (YoY) in the first eleven months of 2025, preceded by an annual decline of 23.8% in 2024. However, rising political uncertainty surrounding the 2026 election, and geopolitical tension with the US is expected to hinder the construction industry's performance in 2026.



Over the remaining part of the forecast period, the construction industry is expected to record an annual average growth rate of 5.4% between 2027 and 2030, supported by investments in transport and energy projects, coupled with the government's plan to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 2030 and reach carbon neutrality by 2050.

Furthermore, in November 2025, the government and Cundinamarca regional authorities jointly announced an investment of COP15.4 trillion ($3.5 billion) for the development of Northern RegioTram project. The 49km electrified tram-train line will connect Zipaquira with central Bogota. The project will feature 17 stations, connecting Bogota to northern municipalities like Zipaquira, Cajica, and Chia. Construction is expected to begin around 2030.



Report Highlights

The Colombian construction industry's growth prospects by market, project type and construction activity

Critical insight into the impact of industry trends and issues, as well as an analysis of key risks and opportunities in the Colombian construction industry

Analysis of the mega-project pipeline, focusing on development stages and participants, in addition to listings of major projects in the pipeline.

Report Scope

Historical (2021-2025) and forecast (2026-2030) valuations of the construction industry in Colombia, featuring details of key growth drivers.

Segmentation by sector (commercial, industrial, infrastructure, energy and utilities, institutional and residential) and by sub-sector

Analysis of the mega-project pipeline, including breakdowns by development stage across all sectors, and projected spending on projects in the existing pipeline.

Listings of major projects, in addition to details of leading contractors and consultants

Reasons to Buy

Identify and evaluate market opportunities using our standardized valuation and forecasting methodologies

Assess market growth potential at a micro-level with over 600 time-series data forecasts

Understand the latest industry and market trends

Formulate and validate business strategies using the analyst's critical and actionable insight

Assess business risks, including cost, regulatory and competitive pressures

Evaluate competitive risk and success factors

Key Topics Covered:



1 Executive Summary



2 Construction Industry: At-a-Glance



3 Context

3.1 Economic Performance

3.2 Political Environment and Policy

3.3 Demographics

3.4 Risk Profile



4 Construction Outlook

4.1 All Construction

Outlook

Latest news and developments

Construction Projects Momentum Index

4.2 Commercial Construction

Outlook

Project analytics

Latest news and developments

4.3 Industrial Construction

Outlook

Project analytics

Latest news and developments

4.4 Infrastructure Construction

Outlook

Project analytics

Latest news and developments

4.5 Energy and Utilities Construction

Outlook

Project analytics

Latest news and developments

4.6 Institutional Construction

Outlook

Project analytics

Latest news and developments

4.7 Residential Construction

Outlook

Project analytics

Latest news and developments

5 Key Industry Participants

5.1 Contractors

5.2 Consultants



6 Construction Market Data



7 Appendix



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/w69p44

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