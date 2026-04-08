mktg.ai Introduces the Creative Intelligence System, A New Standard for How Marketing Operates

NEW YORK, April 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- mktg.ai today announced the launch of its V2.1 platform, introducing a new category for modern marketing: the Creative Intelligence System.

For the first time, marketing has a system of record.

While finance runs on ERP and sales runs on CRM, marketing has long operated without a unified system, relying on fragmented tools, disconnected dashboards, and manual reporting to understand performance across channels. The result is slow decisions, unclear attribution, and missed growth opportunities, driven by a fundamental gap between what is happening in campaigns and when teams are able to act on it.

mktg.ai was built to change that.

From Dashboards to Decisions

Dashboards report what happened. They arrive late, lack context, and rarely explain what to do next.

mktg.ai replaces dashboards with a real-time system marketers use to run their business. The platform connects creative, performance, and spend into a unified system that helps teams to:

See every creative asset and campaign across channels in one place

Identify which specific creatives, messages, and formats are driving results

Detect wasted spend and performance shifts as they happen

Ask questions in plain language and get instant answers through Ask mktg.ai

Automatically generate reports designed for both operators and the C-suite





This reflects a broader shift in the market from charts and graphs reporting to real-time, conversational intelligence.

“We have seen marketing gain in complexity over the last 20 years,” said Kevin Wassong, Founder and CEO of mktg.ai. “Teams are burdened by dashboards, data lag and the imbalance of performance and brand marketing. We built mktg.ai to give teams a system they can rely on every day. One that shows what is happening, explains why, and helps them decide what to do next.”

Introducing Creative Intelligence

Creative Intelligence is the discipline of understanding and acting on marketing at the level consumers actually experience it: the creative.

Unlike traditional analytics and attribution tools that focus on channels, mktg.ai connects creative assets to performance and spend in real time, giving teams a clear view of what is working and why.

This shifts marketing from channel optimization to true performance understanding.

Built for How Marketing Actually Works

Modern marketing is fragmented by design. Execution happens inside channel silos, while growth is managed across them. Each platform optimizes to its own metrics, leaving brands to piece together a larger picture on their own. The result is a system with no single source of truth. mktg.ai closes that gap by connecting creative, performance, and spend across channels, so marketers can see what is actually driving growth.

mktg.ai reflects that reality through a system designed around how teams work:

Campaign View provides a cross-channel understanding of performance and drivers

provides a cross-channel understanding of performance and drivers Asset View creates a complete inventory of creative with performance context

creates a complete inventory of creative with performance context Daily Alerts AI surfaces what changed and what requires action

AI surfaces what changed and what requires action Marketing Reports deliver clear summaries without manual work

deliver clear summaries without manual work Ask mktg.ai answers questions instantly across all data





Together, these capabilities create a continuous loop of visibility, insight, and action, replacing slow reporting cycles with faster decision-making.

Connecting Marketing to the C-Suite

mktg.ai introduces a new standard for how marketing performance is understood at the leadership level.

By translating campaign activity into clear business impact, the platform helps CMOs answer critical questions from CEOs, CFOs, and boards with confidence and speed.

“I need a clear line of sight across the ecosystem, so everyone knows what’s running, what’s working, and what the brand stands for,” said Christina Lowris Panos, CMO, The Corcoran Group.

“Everyone is talking about AI in marketing, but without structured inputs, AI is just noise,” said Shiv Singh, CEO of Savvy Matters and co-founder of AI Trailblazers. “mktg.ai solves that by creating order out of chaos, connecting creative, performance, and spend. That’s what enables AI to actually drive meaningful outcomes, not just automate activity.”

Built with Foundational Partners

mktg.ai is working with forward-thinking organizations helping define what modern marketing infrastructure should look like, including Corcoran, Newman’s Own, ICP, and Sandy Hook Promise.

These partners are shaping how marketing moves from fragmented reporting to a unified system of intelligence.

A New Standard for Marketing

The launch of V2.1 signals a structural shift:

From dashboards to systems of record

From fragmented data to unified intelligence

From hindsight to real-time decision-making, not after the fact, but in the moment that matters





mktg.ai gives marketing the foundation it has long lacked, a system that connects creative, performance, and decision-making into a single workflow.

About mktg.ai

mktg.ai is the Creative Intelligence System for marketers. It unifies every ad asset and KPI into a single system, delivering AI-driven insights that help teams stop underperforming creative, refine promising ideas, and scale what works.

Media Contact:

Jenna dePasquale

Jenna.depasquale@digennaro-usa.com