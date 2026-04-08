PetMed Express, Inc. Investigated by the Portnoy Law Firm

LOS ANGELES, April 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Portnoy Law Firm advises PetMed Express, Inc., (“PetMed" or the "Company") (NASDAQ:PETS) investors that the firm has initiated an investigation into possible securities fraud, and may file a class action on behalf of investors.

Investors are encouraged to contact attorney Lesley F. Portnoy, by phone 310-692-8883 or email: lesley@portnoylaw.com, to discuss their legal rights, or join the case via https://portnoylaw.com/petmed-express-inc. The Portnoy Law Firm can provide a complimentary case evaluation and discuss investors’ options for pursuing claims to recover their losses.

PetMed’s stock price fell $0.47, or 11.2%, to close at $3.72 per share on June 11, 2025, thereby injuring investors. This market decline was triggered by a June 10, 2025, announcement that the Company would fail to release its fourth quarter and fiscal year 2025 financial results on schedule. Management explained that the delay was necessary as the firm “requires additional time to complete the year-end audit process,” signaling a breakdown in the typical reporting timeline. The inability to finalize financial statements as expected created immediate uncertainty among shareholders, leading to a significant contraction in the Company’s share value the following day.

The Portnoy Law Firm represents investors in pursuing claims caused by corporate wrongdoing. The Firm’s founding partner has recovered over $5.5 billion for aggrieved investors. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Lesley F. Portnoy, Esq.

Admitted CA, NY and TX Bar

lesley@portnoylaw.com

310-692-8883

www.portnoylaw.com

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