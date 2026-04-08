Firefly Aerospace Enables On-Orbit Processing for Moon Imaging Service with NVIDIA Jetson





CEDAR PARK, Texas, April 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Firefly Aerospace (Nasdaq: FLY), a market leading space and defense technology company, today announced a collaboration with NVIDIA to enable rapid on-orbit processing in lunar orbit for Firefly’s Ocula Moon imaging service. As part of the collaboration, an NVIDIA Jetson module was embedded on high-resolution Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory telescopes and delivered to Firefly’s spacecraft facility ahead of integration on its Elytra orbital vehicle.

“Ocula is set to be the first commercial lunar imaging and mapping service available on the market, and it’s coming at a critical time when other government-owned satellites in lunar orbit are nearing end of life,” said Jason Kim, CEO of Firefly Aerospace. “Now through our collaboration with NVIDIA, Ocula will be powered by the world’s leading edge AI processor. This capability allows us to layer on our SciTec AI software as the ‘brains’ that give customers real-time data driven insights from the Moon.”

Firefly’s Ocula service will be activated onboard Elytra as part of Firefly’s second mission to the Moon, Blue Ghost Mission 2 , targeted to launch no earlier than late 2026. Elytra will first serve as a transfer vehicle and long-haul communications relay for Firefly’s Blue Ghost lander. Elytra will then remain operational in lunar orbit for approximately five years, capturing continuous imagery for the Ocula service in support of advanced lunar surface mapping, mineral detection, and reconnaissance.

Firefly’s Ocula data will be rapidly processed onboard Elytra and autonomously transmitted back to Earth utilizing the NVIDIA Jetson module combined with Firefly’s AI software enabled by its SciTec subsidiary . This allows Firefly to mitigate downlink constraints from the Moon by processing data on orbit before it is transmitted to Earth as real-time, actionable insights for government and commercial customers.

“Modern space missions generate massive volumes of data that require immediate processing to overcome the latency and bandwidth constraints of deep-space communications,” said Deepu Talla, vice president of Robotics and Edge AI at NVIDIA. “Integrating the NVIDIA Jetson platform into Firefly’s Elytra spacecraft enables autonomous, on-orbit AI processing that transforms raw lunar imagery into actionable insights in real time.”

Firefly’s AI-powered software will further enable advanced space domain awareness in lunar orbit. These AI algorithms and data fusion technologies, already proven in critical national security missions in Earth orbit, will enable Elytra to leverage multiple data feeds onboard to more accurately track maneuvering objects and provide timely situational awareness of space operations occurring in the cislunar domain.

Following Blue Ghost Mission 2, Firefly is on contract to deploy two additional Elytra vehicles to lunar orbit as part of Blue Ghost Mission 3 and Mission 4 , enabling faster revisit times for space domain awareness, lunar surface mapping, and resource detection.

About Firefly Aerospace

Firefly Aerospace is a space and defense technology company that enables government and commercial customers to launch, land, and operate in space – anywhere, anytime. As the partner of choice for responsive space missions, Firefly is the only commercial company to launch a satellite to orbit with approximately 24-hour notice. Firefly is also the only company to achieve a fully successful landing on the Moon. Established in 2017, Firefly’s engineering, manufacturing, and test facilities are co-located in central Texas to enable rapid innovation. The company’s small- to medium-lift launch vehicles, lunar landers, and orbital vehicles are built with common flight-proven technologies to enable speed, reliability, and cost efficiencies for each mission from low Earth orbit to the Moon and beyond. For more information, visit www.fireflyspace.com .

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” including, but not limited to, statements regarding the expectations regarding the Ocula service, its data processing capabilities and potential applications beyond the moon, the timing of Blue Ghost Mission 2, services, expected longevity and future deployments of Elytra vehicles, use cases for the Company’s AI-powered software statements of our chief executive officer and other statements regarding Firefly’s future expectations, beliefs, plans, objectives, financial conditions, assumptions, future events, or performance that are not historical facts. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements because they contain words such as “set,” “prepare,” “may,” “will,” “expects,” “plans,” “anticipates,” “could,” “would,” “target”, “intends,” and “believes.” There may also be negative words or other similar terms or expressions that concern our expectations, strategy, plans, or intentions. Not all forward-looking statements contain such identifying words. The inclusion of forward-looking statements should not be regarded as a representation that such plans, estimates, or expectations will be achieved. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements contained herein, which speak only as of the date hereof. These statements are based on management’s current expectations, assumptions, and beliefs concerning future developments, which are inherently subject to uncertainties, risks, and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict. We cannot assure you that the events reflected in the forward-looking statements will occur; actual events could differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements. In addition to the risks and uncertainties of our ordinary business operations and conditions in the general economy and markets in which we compete, the forward-looking statements in this press release are subject to the risks, uncertainties, and other factors disclosed in our filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including our Form 10-Q for the quarterly period ended September 30, 2025, which risks, uncertainties, and other factors could cause actual events to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date as of which such statement is made, and except as required by law, we undertake no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements whether because of new information, future events; etc.

Media Contact

press@fireflyspace.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/2f1dd678-8420-4100-94fe-cfc10a201cb7