Getty Images Launches Picture This Nation, a Rich Resource to Power Visual Storytelling for America’s 250th Anniversary

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NEW YORK, April 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Getty Images (NYSE: GETY), a preeminent global visual content creator and marketplace, today announced the launch of Picture This Nation, a curated storytelling resource designed to help organizations accurately and meaningfully commemorate the United States’ 250th anniversary.

Drawing on one of the world’s deepest visual archives and decades of trusted editorial coverage, Picture This Nation offers brands, filmmakers, agencies, publishers, and cultural institutions an end-to-end suite of tools to craft visually accurate narratives about America’s past, present, and future. Customers can draw from curated visuals reflecting the core and contemporary themes of American culture, take guidance from data-backed playbooks or tap into custom production capabilities to drive storytelling that represents and builds trust with audiences.

“America’s 250th anniversary invites every storyteller to reflect on both the history we share and the future we’re shaping,” said Gene Foca, Chief Marketing & Revenue Officer at Getty Images. “No other organization has documented the American story as comprehensively – visually, historically, and culturally – as Getty Images. With Picture This Nation, we’re providing trusted, rights-cleared visuals and expert guidance that help brands and institutions meet this milestone with accuracy, authenticity, and respect.”

Picture This Nation is powered by one of the world’s largest privately held archives, dating back to the beginning of photography, award-winning editorial coverage across news, sport and entertainment and an industry-leading creative library. Resources include iconic U.S images from the Bettmann Archive, content from prestigious partners including Condé Nast, NBC News Archives, Sports Illustrated, New York Daily News, the HBCU Collection, The Chronicle Collection and many others, alongside premium creative visuals from collections authentically representing intersectional lenses of identity, including Repicturing Rural, #ShowUs, Disrupt Aging, and The Disability Collection.

Beyond imagery, Picture This Nation features:

Data ‑ backed visual playbooks offering guidance on representation, cultural nuance, and audience expectations

offering guidance on representation, cultural nuance, and audience expectations Insights into American visual sentiment , informed by Getty Images’ proprietary consumer research

, informed by Getty Images’ proprietary consumer research Custom creative production capabilities , enabling organizations to commission new content that reflects their audiences with care and credibility

, enabling organizations to commission new content that reflects their audiences with care and credibility Rights‑clearance and usage expertise, ensuring responsible and historically accurate storytelling





At a time when synthetic media and misinformation pose increasing risks, Picture This Nation underscores the importance of verified, rights‑cleared, historically accurate imagery.



From museums curating anniversary exhibitions to brands planning nationwide campaigns, nonprofits rallying civic participation, or media organizations reflecting America’s evolving narrative, Picture This Nation equips storytellers with the visual accuracy required to honor the past while representing the complexity of the present.

For more information about how Picture This Nation can support storytelling needs around America’s 250th anniversary, visit: https://www.gettyimages.com/picture-this-nation-america-250th.

About Getty Images

Getty Images (NYSE: GETY) is a preeminent global visual content creator and marketplace that offers a full range of content solutions to meet the needs of any customer around the globe, no matter their size. Through its Getty Images, iStock and Unsplash brands, websites and APIs, Getty Images serves customers in almost every country in the world and is the first-place people turn to discover, purchase and share powerful visual content from the world’s best photographers and videographers. Getty Images works with over 600,000 content creators and over 360 content partners to deliver this powerful and comprehensive content. Each year Getty Images covers more than 160,000 news, sport and entertainment events providing depth and breadth of coverage that is unmatched. Getty Images maintains one of the largest and best privately-owned photographic archives in the world with millions of images dating back to the beginning of photography.

Through its best-in-class creative library and Custom Content solutions, Getty Images helps customers elevate their creativity and entire end‑to‑end creative process to find the right visual for any need. With the adoption and distribution of generative AI technologies and tools trained on permissioned content that include indemnification and perpetual, worldwide usage rights, Getty Images and iStock customers can use text to image generation to ideate and create commercially safe compelling visuals, further expanding Getty Images capabilities to deliver exactly what customers are looking for.

Media Contact:

Alex Lazarou

alex.lazarou@gettyimages.com