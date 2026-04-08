EchoStar Corporation Investigated by the Portnoy Law Firm

LOS ANGELES, April 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Portnoy Law Firm advises EchoStar Corporation, (“EchoStar" or the "Company") (NASDAQ:SATS) investors that the firm has initiated an investigation into possible securities fraud, and may file a class action on behalf of investors.

Investors are encouraged to contact attorney Lesley F. Portnoy, by phone 310-692-8883 or email: lesley@portnoylaw.com, to discuss their legal rights, or join the case via https://portnoylaw.com/echostar-corporation. The Portnoy Law Firm can provide a complimentary case evaluation and discuss investors’ options for pursuing claims to recover their losses.

EchoStar’s stock price fell $4.01, or 16.9%, to close at $20.18 per share on May 12, 2025, thereby injuring investors. This market decline was triggered by a May 12, 2025, report from The Wall Street Journal stating that the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) had initiated an inquiry into the Company. Specifically, the regulatory body notified EchoStar that it is investigating the firm’s adherence to federal mandates regarding the construction of its nationwide 5G network. This news of potential non-compliance with critical infrastructure requirements led to immediate downward pressure on the share price as shareholders reacted to the regulatory uncertainty.

The Portnoy Law Firm represents investors in pursuing claims caused by corporate wrongdoing. The Firm’s founding partner has recovered over $5.5 billion for aggrieved investors. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Lesley F. Portnoy, Esq.

Admitted CA, NY and TX Bar

lesley@portnoylaw.com

310-692-8883

www.portnoylaw.com

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