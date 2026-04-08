Cibus, Inc. Investigated by the Portnoy Law Firm

LOS ANGELES, April 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Portnoy Law Firm advises Cibus, Inc., (“Cibus" or the "Company") (NASDAQ:CBUS) investors that the firm has initiated an investigation into possible securities fraud, and may file a class action on behalf of investors.

Investors are encouraged to contact attorney Lesley F. Portnoy, by phone 310-692-8883 or email: lesley@portnoylaw.com, to discuss their legal rights, or join the case via https://portnoylaw.com/cibus-inc. The Portnoy Law Firm can provide a complimentary case evaluation and discuss investors’ options for pursuing claims to recover their losses.

Cibus’ stock price fell as much as 13% during intraday trading on June 4, 2024, thereby injuring investors. This volatility was triggered by a June 4, 2024, report from Bonitas Research, which alleged that the Company’s gene-editing technology lacks “evidence” of successfully bringing “desirable new crops to market.” The publication further highlighted “farmer complaints” regarding diminished revenues and lower crop yields. Additionally, Bonitas pointed to several instances of major seed distributors and manufacturers abandoning “joint ventures and partnerships with Cibus” across various seed traits and types, suggesting a loss of confidence from industry peers. The market responded to these claims of operational failure and crumbling professional alliances with a sharp sell-off in the Company’s shares.

The Portnoy Law Firm represents investors in pursuing claims caused by corporate wrongdoing. The Firm’s founding partner has recovered over $5.5 billion for aggrieved investors. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Lesley F. Portnoy, Esq.

Admitted CA, NY and TX Bar

lesley@portnoylaw.com

310-692-8883

www.portnoylaw.com

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