Former U.S. Air Force Chief Scientist Dr. Mark Maybury Joins QuantumScape Strategic Advisory Board

SAN JOSE, Calif., April 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- QuantumScape Corporation (NASDAQ: QS), a global leader in next-generation solid-state lithium-metal battery technology, today announced Dr. Mark Maybury has joined its strategic advisory board. Dr. Maybury brings decades of leadership experience spanning defense, artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, digital transformation, and advanced manufacturing– further strengthening QS’s push into additional markets.

Dr. Maybury currently serves as Vice President of Commercialization, Engineering and Technology at Lockheed Martin, where he leads the transition of cutting-edge research into scalable products for commercial and defense applications. From 2010 to 2013, he served as Chief Scientist of the U.S. Air Force, advising the Chief of Staff and Secretary of the Air Force on critical scientific and technical priorities. Dr. Maybury previously held multiple senior leadership roles at MITRE, including Director of the National Cybersecurity Federally Funded Research and Development Center (FFRDC). He also served as Chief Technology Officer at Stanley Black & Decker. Dr. Maybury holds a Ph.D. in Computer Science with a focus on artificial intelligence from the University of Cambridge and an MBA from Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute.

"Mark brings a combination of deep technical expertise and proven commercialization leadership," said Siva Sivaram, CEO and president of QS. "His ability to translate advanced research into market-ready solutions, coupled with his extensive experience across defense, AI, cybersecurity and strategic innovation, will be invaluable as we advance our solid-state battery technology toward transportation, defense and AI applications. We are delighted to benefit from his insights as we work to deliver our no-compromise battery to customers worldwide."

"QuantumScape's battery technology offers compelling advantages for both industrial and defense applications – from superior energy density and faster charging to enhanced safety in demanding operational environments. I'm excited to join QuantumScape's advisory board and support the commercialization of its groundbreaking solid-state battery technology," said Dr. Maybury. "Having spent my career at the intersection of advanced technology and market deployment, I see tremendous opportunity for QuantumScape to redefine energy storage across multiple sectors, including defense, where reliable, high-performance batteries are mission critical. I look forward to working with the team as they scale their technology for global impact."

About QuantumScape Corporation

QuantumScape is on a mission to revolutionize energy storage to enable a sustainable future. The company’s next-generation solid-state lithium-metal battery technology is designed to enable greater energy density, faster charging and enhanced safety to support the transition away from legacy energy sources toward a lower carbon future. For more information, visit www.quantumscape.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain information in this press release may be considered “forward-looking statements,” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, including, without limitation, statements regarding QuantumScape’s plans, objectives and expectations with respect to the appointment of Dr. Mark Maybury to QuantumScape’s strategic advisory board and the expected benefits and contributions of such appointment; QuantumScape’s ability to expand beyond automotive markets and to advance its solid-state battery technology toward transportation, defense, artificial intelligence and other applications; and the development, scaling, commercialization and market adoption of QuantumScape’s solid-state battery technology. These forward-looking statements are based on management’s current expectations, assumptions, hopes, beliefs, intentions and strategies regarding future events and are based on currently available information as to the outcome and timing of future events. Because forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties, some of which cannot be predicted or quantified, you should not rely upon forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. The events and circumstances reflected in the forward-looking statements may not be achieved or occur and actual results could differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements due to various risks, including the successful development and commercialization of our solid-state battery technology, achieving technical and financial milestones, building out of high-volume processes and otherwise scaling production, achieving the performance, quality, consistency, reliability, safety, cost and throughput required for commercial production and sale, changes in economic and financial conditions, market demand for EVs and other energy storage applications, retaining key personnel, competition, regulatory changes, broader economic conditions, and other factors, including those discussed in the section titled “Risk Factors” in our Annual Report and Quarterly Reports and other documents filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time. Except as otherwise required by applicable law, the company disclaims any duty to update any forward-looking statements.