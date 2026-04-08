Channelscaler Accelerates AI Innovation with Scailyn™, Its AI-Powered Channel Agent

SAN MATEO, Calif., April 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Channelscaler, the category-defining platform for modern partner ecosystems, today announced new artificial intelligence innovations powered by Scailyn™, its AI-powered channel operations agent, designed to simplify partner engagement, automate routine tasks, and help vendors and partners drive more predictable, profitable growth.

Embedded across the Channelscaler platform, Scailyn acts as an intelligent assistant for channel teams, automating approvals, surfacing insights, and helping vendors and partners move deals forward faster. By reducing manual work and guiding partner engagement in real time, Scailyn helps transform PRM from a passive system of record into a true growth engine.

“The easiest channel to work with will win,” said Kenneth Fox, Founder and CTO of Channelscaler. “With Scailyn, we’re embedding AI directly into the operational heartbeat of partner programs, from deal registration and lead routing to MDF and incentives. Our goal isn’t to add AI for the sake of AI, but to make engagement across partner ecosystems faster, simpler, and more profitable.”

Intelligence Drives Faster, Easier Partnering

Channelscaler’s AI-driven intelligence layer delivers predictable, profitable outcomes for partner ecosystems. By providing AI-driven signals while deals are still in flight, vendors can respond faster to market demand, invest in the most productive partners, and build loyalty by making it easier to do business together.

Scailyn takes this to the next level with agentic AI functionality that enable channel teams to move from manual administration to proactive growth with:

AI-Powered Workflow Automation for MDF Audits

Automates proof-of-performance validation, detects duplicate invoices and fraud risks, and scales audit capacity without increasing headcount.

Automates proof-of-performance validation, detects duplicate invoices and fraud risks, and scales audit capacity without increasing headcount. Agentic AI Led Deal Registration

Flags conflicts and duplicate deals, accelerates approvals, and frees internal teams to focus on revenue instead of manual review.

Flags conflicts and duplicate deals, accelerates approvals, and frees internal teams to focus on revenue instead of manual review. AI Led Distribution Management

Uses intelligent automation to route leads quickly and accurately, improving response times and increasing conversion rates.

Uses intelligent automation to route leads quickly and accurately, improving response times and increasing conversion rates. AI-Enhanced Content and Incentives

Provides AI-powered search, deal-aware content recommendations, and visibility into relevant incentives to help partners win more business.

“We’re excited about Channelscaler’s investment in AI,” said Thomas Schwab, Channel Chief for Global Channels, NETGEAR. “These capabilities are game changers for our organization, and we can’t wait to harness them to simplify processes, boost efficiency, and empower our teams to focus on what matters most. The automation and insights will also help to drive collaboration and fuel growth across our entire ecosystem.”

Click here to discover how Channelscaler can accelerate partner growth and profitability through its AI-driven platform.

Leading the Market in Supporting Complex Partner Ecosystems

In the inaugural IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Partner Relationship Management (PRM) Software 2025 Vendor Assessment, Channelscaler was positioned as a leader, with the report noting the company’s deep channel expertise, support for multi-tier and complex channel models, breadth of features, and investments in AI as key differentiators.

About Channelscaler

Channelscaler is the category-defining platform built to make enterprise partner ecosystems easier to run, faster to scale, and dramatically more profitable. Born from the union of Channel Mechanics and Allbound, Channelscaler combines best-in-class PRM, partner program automation, and AI-driven intelligence into a single, modular system.

Global enterprises, including SAP, Broadcom, Cisco, HP Inc., and Box, use Channelscaler to simplify every step of the partner journey, from onboarding and engagement to incentives, renewals, and tiering. The platform delivers real-time performance visibility and consistent, scalable revenue outcomes.