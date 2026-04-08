BrightEdge Data: AI Search is Reaching a Tipping Point – by End of 2026 Most Online Customers will be AI Agents

SAN MATEO, Calif., April 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BrightEdge, the global leader in AI-powered enterprise performance marketing and SEO, today released data revealing AI agent requests reached 88% of human organic search activity, a level nearly matching human search and signaling a fundamental shift in how customers find and evaluate brands online. AI agents are not just assisting users, they are actively shaping which companies customers choose to engage with and buy from. Based on current growth trends, BrightEdge projects that AI Agent activity will surpass human-driven search by the end of the year 2026.

While most brands still optimize for human visitors, AI agents are already acting on behalf of those customers at nearly the same scale and likely without brands realizing it. Brands with outdated bot policies, inaccessible content, or poor AI visibility risk losing traffic and revenue. At key decision-making moments, AI systems are more likely to surface content that is easier for agents to access and interpret. For businesses, this means AI is quickly becoming a critical gatekeeper in how customers choose between brands.

Agent activity already accounts for approximately 15% of total website traffic. Of that percentage, 95% was driven by OpenAI.

“This is more than a traffic trend. It is a visibility challenge, a brand control challenge, and increasingly, a revenue challenge,” said Jim Yu, CEO of BrightEdge. “For years, brands have built their web presence for humans. Now, not only do they have to build for people, they need to build for AI agents acting on behalf of people. If you block or fail to optimize for these agents, you’re not blocking bots — you’re blocking customers. If brands do not make their digital presence accessible to AI agents, they risk invisibility at the exact moment customers are looking for them.”

The shift is already happening, and most brands aren’t ready

AI agents are now embedded in everyday customer behavior through platforms like ChatGPT, Perplexity, Gemini, and Claude. As agent activity accelerates, BrightEdge warns that many organizations are underestimating both the scale of the shift and their lack of preparedness.

AI agents are already interacting with brand websites in significant numbers, but because this activity does not appear in traditional analytics platforms, like Google Analytics, most companies have no visibility – leaving them on the sidelines as AI agents influence which brands get recommended, and how.

This lack of visibility translates directly into a lack of strategy. While customers are already using AI agents to research and make decisions, companies have not defined how they want those agents to access, interpret, or represent their content. BrightEdge analysis shows that only 19% of sites have specific directives for ChatGPT-related bots, and the policies vary widely. The other 81% of companies currently treat AI agents like traditional bots, applying obsolete or conflicting rules and limiting how effectively their content can be surfaced by AI systems.

Unlike traditional bots, AI agents can influence how brands appear in customer journeys in two important ways:

Real-time retrieval agents access websites on behalf of users and pull current information such as product details, pricing, specifications, and other decision-making content. In these moments, brands often have a single opportunity to influence how they are represented in AI-generated recommendations.

access websites on behalf of users and pull current information such as product details, pricing, specifications, and other decision-making content. In these moments, brands often have a single opportunity to influence how they are represented in AI-generated recommendations. Training agents help shape how AI models understand brands over time, influencing how companies, products, and value propositions may be described in future AI-generated responses. This shapes not just visibility, but how a brand is positioned against competitors in AI-driven experiences.

Together, these agents are redefining digital discovery, shifting it from direct website visits to AI-mediated decision-making. BrightEdge found that most companies focus on blocking training agents (77%), while far fewer address search (21%) or user-facing agents (38%), highlighting a lack of clear, consistent strategy for managing AI agents.

If brands fail to act, the result can be significant:

Brands may become less visible in AI-driven search and discovery experiences.

Competitors may shape the narrative and win the revenue if their content is more accessible to AI agents at critical decision-making moments.

Customers may receive outdated or incomplete information about products and services.





Even in an optimistic scenario where 80% of companies correctly manage website policies for agent traffic, the remaining 20% would still translate into $40 billion in unoptimized search opportunity across the broader search economy, based on BrightEdge modeling.

A new cross-functional priority for marketing and IT

BrightEdge says the solution is not simply to allow all bots, but to create a more deliberate strategy for which agents brands want to welcome, what content they want surfaced, and how their sites support AI retrieval and representation.

This marks a new operational shift: managing AI agent access is no longer just an SEO decision. It is a shared responsibility across marketing, IT, and digital teams.

This requires coordination across teams:

CMOs need visibility into how AI agents may affect customer discovery and brand presence.

CIOs and technical teams need to revisit bot policies and site access rules.

Digital marketing and SEO leaders need to ensure brand, product, and conversion-critical content is accessible, accurate, and current.





Brands that proactively enable and optimize for these systems will gain a structural advantage, while those that delay risk becoming invisible in the next generation of search.

To help organizations better understand and act on this shift, BrightEdge recently introduced AI Hyper Cube and AI Agent Insights, two purpose-built capabilities that together provide a complete view of how brands show up across AI-driven search and agent interactions. AI Hyper Cube reveals how brands are represented in AI-generated experiences, while AI Agent Insights surfaces which agents are accessing a site and what content they engage with. Together, these capabilities enable marketing and digital teams to move from blind spots to actionable insight as AI agents increasingly shape customer discovery. For more information, visit BrightEdge.com .

About BrightEdge

BrightEdge is the global leader in Enterprise SEO and AI-powered content performance. For more than 18 years, BrightEdge has helped thousands of brands and digital marketers, including 57% of the Fortune 500, transform online opportunities into measurable business results. Its industry-first platform integrates the most comprehensive dataset in search, combining insights from traditional SEO, digital media, social, and content with cutting-edge generative AI capabilities, including its deep learning engine DataMind and AI Catalyst platform. Trusted by enterprises, mid-market companies, and leading digital agencies, BrightEdge continues to set the standard for innovation in search and AI, enabling brands to win by becoming an integral part of the digital experience.

Contact: press@brightedge.com