Cloudera Advances Hybrid Data Platform with Long-Term Stability, Elastic Scale, and Open Data Interoperability

SAN JOSE, Calif., April 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cloudera , the only company bringing AI to data anywhere, today announced significant advancements to its hybrid data and AI platform. These updates help enterprises modernize seamlessly, lower infrastructure costs, and accelerate analytics and AI across their entire data estate.

Enterprises face mounting pressure to modernize data platforms while managing cost and risk, creating significant operational strain. As AI investment accelerates, projected by Gartner to reach $3.33 trillion by 2027 , frequent upgrade cycles, rising infrastructure costs, and growing complexity hinder innovation and divert resources from high-value analytics and AI.

Cloudera addresses these challenges by providing long-term stability and a predictable foundation for enterprise data environments. With extended support until 2032 and a unified platform experience across cloud and data centers, Cloudera enables organizations to reduce operational overhead and focus on advancing AI initiatives.

These advancements reinforce Cloudera’s position as the only platform to offer long-term stability, elastic scale across cloud and data centers, and open interoperability in a single architecture, without requiring data movement or disruptive migrations.

Key features include:

Guaranteed operational stability: Offers a stable, secure foundation for enterprise data environments, allowing organizations to standardize mission-critical infrastructure, reduce risk, and eliminate costly upgrade cycles while aligning platform strategy with long-term investments.

Offers a stable, secure foundation for enterprise data environments, allowing organizations to standardize mission-critical infrastructure, reduce risk, and eliminate costly upgrade cycles while aligning platform strategy with long-term investments. Modernize seamlessly: Provides simultaneous updates to on-premises and cloud deployments, ensuring consistency across the entire hybrid data estate. This enables organizations to boost performance and meet changing regulatory requirements without the expense of re-platforming.

The update also introduces new capabilities to enhance performance, flexibility, and data collaboration across modern data architectures. Automated optimization of Apache Iceberg tables, powered by Cloudera Lakehouse Optimizer, accelerates query performance by 38% and reduces storage overhead by up to 36% with minimal manual effort. Organizations can also maximize their on-prem investment while dynamically extending their private data centers into the cloud with Cloudera Cloud Bursting, unlocking on-demand elasticity without data duplication or application rewrites. Expanded data sharing enables secure access to live Iceberg tables across external platforms without copying or duplicating data, reducing silos, preserving data integrity, and maintaining governance.

“Our customers no longer accept trade-offs,” said Leo Brunnick, Chief Product Officer at Cloudera. “They want the flexibility of the cloud, the control of the data center, and the ability to scale without disruption. This update delivers all three on a single, unified platform built for modern data and AI.”

Cloudera is showcasing its latest platform capabilities this week at Iceberg Summit 2026. To learn more, visit cloudera.com or visit Cloudera at booth #G4 at the event.

About Cloudera

Cloudera is the only hybrid data and AI platform company that large organizations trust to bring AI to their data anywhere it lives. Unlike other providers, Cloudera delivers a consistent cloud experience that converges public clouds, on-prem data centers, and the edge, leveraging a proven open-source foundation. As the pioneer in big data, Cloudera empowers businesses to apply AI and assert control over 100% of their data, in all forms, improving security, governance, and real-time and predictive insights. The world’s largest brands across all industries rely on Cloudera to transform decision-making and ultimately boost bottom lines, safeguard against threats, and save lives.

To learn more, visit Cloudera.com and follow us on LinkedIn and X . ©2026 Cloudera and associated marks are trademarks or registered trademarks of Cloudera, Inc. All other company and product names may be trademarks of their respective owners.

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Jess Hohn-Cabana

cloudera@v2comms.com