Six Steps to Save Gas, Stay Safe and Enjoy the Drive This Summer

HOLLY, Mich., April 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The open road is calling. Is your car ready to answer? The iconic road trip is expected to have a moment this summer as millions of Americans take to the nation’s highways and byways to revel in the freedom, flexibility and fun driving can be. To maximize enjoyment and minimize stress, Rislone recommends making sure your vehicle is roadworthy before heading out.

“Taking a few simple steps before you hit the road will save you time and money on vacation,” explains Clay Parks, Rislone vice president of development. “With fuel costs as high as they are, saving gas by properly inflating tires and cleaning the fuel system can put serious dollars back in your pocket.”

Here are six steps to get your vehicle ready for a road trip.

Check the tires. Make sure there are no bulges, cuts or other damage. Check for sufficient tire tread. Check the tire pressure. Properly inflated tires are safer, last longer, and improve gas mileage by up to 3% according to the U.S. Department of Energy. Inflate as needed to meet the vehicle manufacturer’s recommended air pressure. Don’t forget to check the spare!

Make sure there are no bulges, cuts or other damage. Check for sufficient tire tread. Check the tire pressure. Properly inflated tires are safer, last longer, and improve gas mileage by up to 3% according to the U.S. Department of Energy. Inflate as needed to meet the vehicle manufacturer’s recommended air pressure. Don’t forget to check the spare! Make sure the windshield wipers work properly. Do the blades need replacement? Check the nozzles for clogs or damage. Top off the washer fluid.

Do the blades need replacement? Check the nozzles for clogs or damage. Top off the washer fluid. Clean the fuel system. As fuel burns, it creates contaminating byproducts that can build up and reduce a vehicle’s fuel economy, power and performance. Rislone Cat Complete ® Fuel, Exhaust & Emissions System Cleaner thoroughly cleans the entire fuel, emissions and exhaust system to deliver improved gas mileage, as well as smoother idling, better throttle response and increased power, making the trip a lot more pleasant for the driver.

As fuel burns, it creates contaminating byproducts that can build up and reduce a vehicle’s fuel economy, power and performance. Rislone Cat Complete Fuel, Exhaust & Emissions System Cleaner thoroughly cleans the entire fuel, emissions and exhaust system to deliver improved gas mileage, as well as smoother idling, better throttle response and increased power, making the trip a lot more pleasant for the driver. Look under the hood. Check and top off all fluid levels as needed. For most internal combustion vehicles, this includes oil, coolant, brake, transmission and power steering. Look for any signs of leakage or other indicators that service may be necessary. Make sure the battery cable connections are tight and corrosion-free. If the battery is more than three years old or has any signs of damage, consider having it tested.

Check and top off all fluid levels as needed. For most internal combustion vehicles, this includes oil, coolant, brake, transmission and power steering. Look for any signs of leakage or other indicators that service may be necessary. Make sure the battery cable connections are tight and corrosion-free. If the battery is more than three years old or has any signs of damage, consider having it tested. Address any warning lights. A check engine light, or malfunction indicator lamp, can stop a vacation in its tracks. A flashing light means stop driving and get service right away. But if the light is solid, a quick trip to a local auto supply store for a free OBD code reading can help identify next steps. One of the most common codes is P0420. P0420, P0430 and related codes usually trace back to reduced catalytic converter efficiency. While replacing the catalytic converter could take $2,000 to $2,500 out of your vacation budget, one treatment of Rislone Cat Complete will often fix the problem and clear the code so you can get on with your trip, worry-free.

A check engine light, or malfunction indicator lamp, can stop a vacation in its tracks. A flashing light means stop driving and get service right away. But if the light is solid, a quick trip to a local auto supply store for a free OBD code reading can help identify next steps. One of the most common codes is P0420. P0420, P0430 and related codes usually trace back to reduced catalytic converter efficiency. While replacing the catalytic converter could take $2,000 to $2,500 out of your vacation budget, one treatment of Rislone Cat Complete will often fix the problem and clear the code so you can get on with your trip, worry-free. Take a test drive. Confirm the brakes are functioning properly. Test the headlights. Have someone confirm the turn signals, taillights and brake lights work. Remember to test the air conditioning and the sound system! What’s a road trip without a playlist?

If you find any problems beyond your own abilities, take the car in for professional service. It will be easier to get it done at home than worrying about it once you’re on the road.

Whether you’re heading out to celebrate the Route 66 Centennial, the 250th anniversary of the United States, or a personal milestone, investing some time upfront to get your car, truck or SUV ready will help you save money, stay safe and enjoy the drive.

About Rislone

Rislone is one of the world’s original vehicle additive brands. Debuting in 1921, Rislone invented the “tune-up” and has helped maximize vehicle performance, fuel economy and durability ever since. All Rislone products are made in the USA and are available where vehicle parts and supplies are sold. Based in Holly, Michigan, Rislone is ISO 9001 certified. Learn more at Rislone.com.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/e5e4164e-6b73-431d-a2fe-864b1a12fab0