DB Investing Enters a Business Partnership with MBME Pay, Reshaping Funding Options for Retail Investors Across the UAE





DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, April 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DB Investing has signed a service provider agreement with MBME Pay to enable clients across the UAE to fund their trading accounts through MBME Pay’s kiosk network, marking a new step in broadening access to investment services for a wider range of retail investors.

Under the agreement, DB Investing clients will be able to use MBME Pay kiosks across the UAE to deposit funds into their live trading accounts. The partnership is designed to provide an additional funding channel for clients who prefer cash transactions, while supporting a more convenient and inclusive user experience.

The collaboration positions DB Investing as the first regulated online broker in the region to directly integrate MBME Pay’s kiosk infrastructure into its client funding ecosystem. It reflects both companies’ shared focus on expanding accessibility, simplifying financial transactions, and supporting evolving customer needs in the UAE market.

MBME Pay operates one of the UAE’s most established payment and service networks, with a footprint spanning over 4,000 locations nationwide, including residential complexes, office towers, hospitals, government offices, supermarkets, and malls. Through this integration, DB Investing aims to offer clients greater flexibility in how they fund their accounts, without relying solely on traditional banking channels

Why This Partnership Matters — and Why Now

The UAE hosts one of the world's most vibrant retail investor communities, yet a significant portion of that group remains underserved by traditional banking systems. Whether they are expatriate workers who send wages and keep savings in cash, or investors who prefer the simplicity of physical transactions, these clients have historically faced unnecessary obstacles in engaging in the market. Nevertheless, MBME Pay, through providing a variety of payment solutions using different channels, offers accessibility of solutions rather than exclusivity. When incorporated into the DB Investing funding framework, this network enables a globally regulated, multi-award-winning broker to expand into communities and neighbourhoods where professional financial services are seldom deeply involved.

“At DB Investing, we have always believed that everyone should have the right to invest. Our partnership with MBME Pay removes one of the final barriers for a new generation of investors in the UAE. Cash should never be an obstacle to wealth building — and now, it isn't.” — Gennaro Lanza, CEO, DB Investing

“MBME Pay’s network was designed to make payments easy, secure and quick for users across the UAE. Through this partnership with DB Investing, we are extending the reach of that infrastructure into a new use case — helping connect more people to global financial markets through a practical, accessible funding solution.” - Abdelhadi Mohamed, MD and Group CEO, MBME Group





The new funding journey has been designed to prioritise speed, simplicity and traceability. Clients can select MBME Pay as a deposit option within the DB Investing app, generate a transaction reference, complete payment at a nearby kiosk, and have the transaction reflected in their account. Key benefits include wider accessibility, everyday convenience, and an additional deposit option available beyond standard bank-based channels.

For DB Investing, the integration also aligns with its broader growth strategy and focus on combining global trading infrastructure with more localised service delivery. It supports its Vision 2027 strategy, which aims to place the firm among the top 10 global investment firms by leveraging innovation, technology, and highly localised client services.

The company currently operates across multiple international markets and provides access to more than 20,000 financial instruments across asset classes including Forex, Metals, Shares, Indices and Commodities.

About DB Investing

DB Investing is a globally regulated financial brokerage based in Dubai, UAE, registered with DB Group Holding Limited at the Abu Dhabi Global Market (ADGM). It holds licenses from the FSA (Seychelles), CMA (UAE), FSC (Mauritius), and FINTRAC (Canada). The broker provides access to over 20,000 financial instruments across various asset classes. In 2025, its trading volume reached USD 9.2 trillion, earning it more than 10 industry awards. DB Investing is regarded as one of the fastest-growing and most innovative brokers in the GCC and worldwide.

About MBME Pay

MBME Pay, a subsidiary of MBME Group, is the UAE’s largest technology service provider, connecting consumers to government, semi-government, and private sector services through a unified API platform. The UAE-based company delivers a comprehensive suite of smart services and customized payment solutions, including smart kiosks, POS systems, and payment gateways. With more than 770 proprietary APIs and over 4,000 smart touchpoints nationwide, the company serves more than 3.2 million customers, cementing its position as a trusted partner in the UAE’s fintech and digital payments landscape.

Website: www.dbinvesting.com

www.mbmepay.ae

Media Contact: Karthik.a@dbinvesting.com

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:

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