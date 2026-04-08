Scrum Alliance Wins Dual 2026 Comparably Awards

DENVER, April 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Scrum Alliance, the leading non-profit certifying body for agile professionals, is proud to announce its recognition on two of Comparably's prestigious 2026 award lists: Best Companies for Diversity and Best Company Outlook.

Unlike other industry awards, the Comparably Awards are derived from anonymous sentiment ratings provided by current employees over a 12-month period. This year's honors reflect the internal health and future-focused mindset of the Scrum Alliance staff.

"In today's volatile markets, organizations can no longer rely on rigid hierarchies to survive disruption. Success now demands strong, multiskilled, and cross-functional teams that can pivot with purpose," said Tristan Boutros, CEO of Scrum Alliance. "At Scrum Alliance, we are intentionally building that very environment. By practicing the same agile principles we enable for our members, we're proving that an empowered, adaptable workforce is the ultimate competitive advantage."

The Best Company Outlook award measures employee confidence in the company's future success and their investment in the mission, vision, and values . The Best Companies for Diversity award is based solely on feedback from employees of color, spanning nearly 20 core culture metrics, including career growth, mentorship, and work-life balance.

"We believe our success is rooted in a culture where every voice is heard, and everyone has access to opportunity," said Kelsi Butler, Head of Human Resources. "These awards are a testament to our staff's dedication to an inclusive and innovative culture. Their commitment to our core values of respect and openness is what makes growth possible at Scrum Alliance, and we're truly grateful for the impact they have on our global community."

The data was collected between Feb. 9, 2025, and Feb. 9, 2026. As an SMB-sized organization, Scrum Alliance met the rigorous participation requirements for statistical significance, with results compared against companies of similar size across the United States.

About Scrum Alliance: Scrum Alliance is a non-profit organization that enables professionals to solve complex problems and deliver value efficiently through agile education, skills recognition, and connection to a global community of experts. We envision a world where agile is for anyone —fostering collaboration, adaptability, and better outcomes for all. www.scrumalliance.org

Connect with Scrum Alliance:

https://www.tiktok.com/@scrumalliance

https://www.facebook.com/scrumalliance

https://www.linkedin.com/company/scrum-alliance

https://www.youtube.com/user/scrumalliance

About Comparably: Comparably is a leading workplace culture and corporate brand reputation platform with over 20 million anonymous employee ratings across 70,000 companies. Its data-driven awards provide a comprehensive look at the world's best places to work.