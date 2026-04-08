Pacific Insurance Agencies Selects Applied Epic to Unify Operations and Unlock Cross-Selling Opportunities

Toronto, ON, April 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Applied Systems® today announced that Pacific Insurance Agencies Ltd. is leaving siloed operations behind, selecting Applied Epic to unify its P&C and Employee Benefits insurance divisions under a single, powerful platform. Operating alongside a sister company specializing in Employee Benefits insurance, Pacific Insurance Agencies required a robust system capable of centralizing client data across both entities, transforming scattered policy information into actionable cross-selling and upselling opportunities to proactively match clients with the protection they need.

"Previously, we had to check multiple different platforms just to piece together a complete picture of our clients' data and policy information," said Tedmond Christo, insurance and financial advisor, Pacific Insurance Agencies Ltd. "Applied Epic changed that, giving us one system across both operations so we have complete visibility into every client’s coverage and can proactively identify where gaps exist.”



Applied’s Digital Brokerage portfolio consists of a foundational management system for all lines of business, online customer self-service and mobile technology, and insurer connectivity, all hosted in the cloud, enabling brokerages to create higher-value business transactions and deliver superior customer experiences throughout the entire insurance lifecycle. Brokerages operate more efficiently, improve customer service, and accelerate growth and profitability by leveraging integrated applications that enable brokerages to manage their entire business and eliminate duplicative work typically caused by multiple, disparate systems.



"Growing a book of business doesn't always mean finding new clients — some of the greatest revenue opportunities are already sitting in a brokerage’s existing book of business, waiting to be unlocked," said Steve Whitelaw, SVP and general manager, Applied Systems Canada. "Applied Epic brings cross-sell and upsell opportunities to the surface so brokerages like Pacific Insurance Agencies Ltd. can identify the best ways to grow with clients, generating both new revenue and most importantly, greater protection for customers."

# # #

The Applied products and logos are trademarks of Applied Systems, Inc., registered in the U.S.

About Applied Systems

Applied Systems is the leading global provider of cloud-based software that powers the business of insurance. Recognized as a pioneer in insurance automation and the innovation leader, Applied is the world’s largest provider of agency and brokerage management systems, serving customers throughout the United States, Canada, the Republic of Ireland, and the United Kingdom. By automating the insurance lifecycle, Applied’s people and products enable millions of people around the world to safeguard and protect what matters most.