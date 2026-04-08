Global AI Secures Enterprise Agentic AI Deployment with Fortune Global 500 Pharmaceutical Leader

Full production rollout across regulatory and payroll workflows validates scalable, mission-critical AI at enterprise scale

New York, April 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global AI Inc. (OTC: GLAI), a leading provider of enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) and next-generation agentic platforms, today announced a major production deployment of its Agentic AI Platform with one of the largest pharmaceutical companies globally.

This milestone deployment positions Global AI at the forefront of enterprise AI transformation within one of the world’s most complex and highly regulated industries. The platform is now fully operational across regulatory reporting and payroll functions, demonstrating the scalability and real-world impact of Global AI’s technology at enterprise scale.

Global AI’s Agentic Platform is actively powering daily regulatory stock reporting, monthly compliance workflows, and payroll operations through deep integration with critical enterprise systems. The solution connects inventory, warehouse management, ERP, HR, and financial systems into a unified, intelligent data layer, enabling continuous validation, reconciliation, and automated regulatory submission with full auditability.

With this deployment, Global AI is redefining how large enterprises operate—replacing fragmented, manual processes with autonomous, AI-driven execution. The system is now running end-to-end in production, significantly reducing operational overhead while increasing speed, accuracy, and compliance.

This engagement highlights the accelerating demand for agentic AI solutions capable of delivering measurable outcomes in mission-critical environments and further establishes Global AI as a key player in the next wave of enterprise AI adoption.

Darko Horvat, Chairman and CEO of Global AI, commented, “This deployment represents a strong validation of our platform in one of the most demanding enterprise environments. Following a rigorous evaluation process, we are now operating mission-critical workflows in full production at scale. This engagement also creates a clear pathway for expansion across the client’s global footprint and reinforces our position as a trusted provider of agentic AI solutions for highly regulated industries.”

About Global AI Inc.

Global AI is a leader in artificial intelligence (AI) agentic products and solutions. Its enterprise grade Agentic AI platform enables organizations to design, deploy, and scale AI workflows with governance and compliance built in. With deep expertise across industries and mission-critical environments, Global AI delivers secure, high-performance AI products that enhance decision-making, accelerate transformation, and create measurable shareholder value.

For more information, please visit www.global.ai.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited, statements regarding the expected timing, scope, performance, benefits, and potential expansion of the Company’s agentic AI platform deployment, the anticipated value of customer engagements, and the Company’s future operations and business prospects. Terms and phrases such as “anticipate,” “believes,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “plan,” and other similar terms and phrases, as well as the use of the future tense are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance. Instead, they are based only on current beliefs, expectations and assumptions regarding the future of the business of the Company, future plans and strategies, projections, anticipated events and trends, the economy and other future conditions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of our control, including the risks described in our registration statements and annual reports under the heading "Risk Factors" as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Actual results and financial condition may differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements due to various factors, including, but not limited to: the customer’s ability to terminate or modify the engagement; delays or challenges in implementation or integration of the Company’s technology; the customer’s acceptance and continued use of the Company’s platform; changes in project scope or timing; regulatory, compliance, data governance, or cybersecurity requirements; competitive pressures; and general market and economic conditions. Therefore, you should not rely on any of these forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements in this press release speak only as of the date hereof. Unless otherwise required by law, we undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise these forward-looking statements, whether because of new information, future events or otherwise.

Contact:

Crescendo Communications, LLC

Email: ir@global.ai

Phone: 212-671-1020