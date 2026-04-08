Aeroflow Health Celebrates Wisconsin’s Extension of Postpartum Care

ASHEVILLE, N.C., April 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aeroflow Health , a pioneering healthcare company that leverages cutting-edge technology to support the delivery of medical products and services, proudly celebrates the passage of Senate Bill 23, now 2025 Wisconsin Act 102, to expand postpartum Medicaid coverage from 60 days to one year. Scheduled to go into effect July 1, 2026, Wisconsin mothers will now have more time to focus on recovery and explore the care resources available for themselves and their babies.

Aeroflow Health played a key role in advocating for this legislation to increase access to essential maternal care and support healthier families across Wisconsin. The state’s Medicaid program covers four out of ten births in Wisconsin, making this legislation a meaningful step toward improving care outcomes for a significant portion of new mothers. Extended postpartum coverage can improve access to lactation support, giving mothers extended time to successfully breastfeed and gain the associated health benefits for both mom and baby.

“Extended Medicaid coverage during the first year of postpartum gives mothers peace of mind that care will be there when they need it,” said Ryan Bullock, Chief Strategy Officer at Aeroflow Health. “With new moms no longer needing to worry about their coverage ending after two months, they can instead focus on what truly matters – recovery, nurturing their baby and building strong foundations for their families. Aeroflow applauds this effort and is proud to have been a part of advocating for this change.”

Continued access to maternal care support, such as lactation services, provides long-lasting health outcomes. For moms, breastfeeding offers mental health support while lowering the risk of heart disease, breast and reproductive cancers and postpartum hemorrhage. Wisconsin is the 49th state to enact 12-month postpartum care protections to improve maternal health outcomes and prevent serious health complications over time.

The passage of SB 23 follows Aeroflow’s success in advocating for the passage of expanded breast pump coverage in Wisconsin and for tax exemptions on medically necessary products in Maine, Nevada, Texas, Florida, Ohio and North Carolina. The Aeroflow Health team remains committed to breaking down barriers to care nationwide.



About Aeroflow Health

Aeroflow Health is a leading provider of durable medical equipment and health services, headquartered in Asheville, North Carolina, and consists of an extensive catalog of solutions, including Aeroflow Breastpumps , Aeroflow Diabetes , Aeroflow Sleep and Aeroflow Urology . Committed to improving quality of life through innovative solutions, Aeroflow Health partners with healthcare providers and communities to offer comprehensive medical equipment and supplies, ensuring patients receive the care they need when they need it most. For more information, visit www.aeroflowhealth.com .