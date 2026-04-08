SafeSpace Global Corporation to Present at the Centri Capital Conference at Nasdaq MarketSite

Company executives to meet with institutional and growth-focused investors at premier invite-only, one-day event in New York City

KNOXVILLE, TN., April 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SafeSpace Global Corporation ("SafeSpace" or the "Company") (OTCID: SSGC), a leader in multimodal AI-powered safety and security solutions, dedicated to safety innovation across multiple industries and enhancing situational awareness in critical environments, today announced its participation in the Centri Capital Conference; a premier one-day, invite-only investor event to be held at the Nasdaq MarketSite in New York City, on Tuesday April 14, 2026.

The Centri Capital Conference brings together executives from emerging and high-growth sectors; including healthcare, life sciences, fintech, AI, and disruptive technology, for direct, curated engagement with leading investors and advisors. Building on the success of its inaugural year, which featured hundreds of one-on-one investor meetings, the event is designed to deliver concentrated access to compelling investment opportunities in a single day.

SafeSpace CEO, Scott M. Boruff will be available for one-on-one meetings with institutional investors, fund managers, and strategic advisors throughout the event. The Company's advanced AI monitoring solutions position SafeSpace at the intersection of two high-priority sectors for institutional capital: AI technology and healthcare infrastructure.

"We are pleased to participate in the Centri Capital Conference and look forward to engaging directly with investors who are focused on high-growth opportunities in AI and multimodal safety technology. Events like this give us the opportunity to share our vision, our commercial progress, and the significant market opportunity we are pursuing."

- Scott M. Boruff, Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of the Board, SafeSpace Global Corporation.

Investors interested in scheduling a one-on-one meeting with SafeSpace management at the conference are encouraged to contact the Company's investor relations representative at the contact information provided below.

ABOUT SAFESPACE GLOBAL CORPORATION

SafeSpace Global Corporation (OTCID: SSGC) is a publicly traded technology company providing proprietary multimodal, advanced, AI safety solutions in their mission to help save lives. The Company's platform delivers advanced threat detection, incident notification, and comprehensive security capabilities designed to protect people and property across multiple sectors, verticals and use-cases.

As of February 2026, SafeSpace Global is generating recurring monthly revenue through service contracts with senior living facilities utilizing its proprietary AI-powered safety monitoring platform. The Company now has offices in both Knoxville and Nashville, Tennessee.

SafeSpace Global Corporation: https://www.safespaceglobal.ai

ABOUT THE CENTRI CAPITAL CONFERENCE

The Centri Capital Conference is a premier invite-only, one-day investor event held at the Nasdaq MarketSite in New York City. The conference facilitates direct engagement between executives of emerging and high-growth companies and leading investors and advisors, with a focus on quality deal flow across healthcare, life sciences, fintech, AI, and disruptive technology sectors.

CAUTIONARY NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause the Company's actual results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performances, or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding revenue generation, commercial expansion, partnership development, the Company's uplisting initiative, and future financial performance. SafeSpace Global Corporation undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by applicable law. Investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements.

Investor Relations Contact:

Carmel Fisher

Investor Relations | SafeSpace Global Corporation

+1 (310) 745-9171

Investors@safespaceglobal.ai

Media Contact:

Harvest Communications

info@harvestcomms.com