DeeperDive, Taboola’s Gen AI Answer Engine for the Open Web, Reaches Nearly 7 Million Monthly Active Users Eight Months After Launch, Emerging as One of the Largest AI Answer Engines

NEW YORK, April 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Taboola today announced significant consumer momentum and global expansion for DeeperDive, its Generative AI “Answer Engine” that lives on many of the world’s top publishers, including USA TODAY Co., India Today, and BuzzFeed Asia.

Gen AI engine Estimated Monthly Active Users* ChatGPT 810 million Gemini 750 million Grok 60 million Perplexity 30 million Claude 20 million DeeperDive 7 million



Since launching in general availability in late 2025, DeeperDive has seen rapid adoption among both publishers and readers across the open web. As a cornerstone of Taboola’s Agentic roadmap, DeeperDive transforms publishers’ trusted content into an interactive discovery experience, meeting the evolving expectations of readers by allowing them to explore stories with greater depth, trust, and a stronger sense of community.

Reaching nearly 7 million monthly active users: DeeperDive has quickly become part of the open web experience for millions of users exploring topics they care about. The most popular question categories include politics, sports, finance, entertainment, and shopping. Around 50% of user questions on DeeperDive are about the last 24 hours of news, entertainment and sports information.





DeeperDive has quickly become part of the open web experience for millions of users exploring topics they care about. The most popular question categories include politics, sports, finance, entertainment, and shopping. Around 50% of user questions on DeeperDive are about the last 24 hours of news, entertainment and sports information. 1 in 6 readers engaging with DeeperDive: While typical recirculation rates on the internet over the last 30 years have remained in the low single digits, publishers that have integrated DeeperDive are seeing as much as up to 17% user engagement.





While typical recirculation rates on the internet over the last 30 years have remained in the low single digits, publishers that have integrated DeeperDive are seeing as much as up to 17% user engagement. DeeperDive users read a lot more content and drive some of the highest advertiser conversion rates on Taboola: Historically, when visitors read articles on publisher sites, the likelihood they continue on to another article has remained in the low single digits, typically resulting in just one or two articles read per visit. DeeperDive changes that dynamic. Once users enter the LLM experience, where they can ask questions, follow up, and explore suggested prompts, the likelihood that they choose to read an article rises to around 20%. This deeper engagement not only increases content discovery but also leads to some of the highest advertiser conversion rates across the Taboola network.





Historically, when visitors read articles on publisher sites, the likelihood they continue on to another article has remained in the low single digits, typically resulting in just one or two articles read per visit. DeeperDive changes that dynamic. Once users enter the LLM experience, where they can ask questions, follow up, and explore suggested prompts, the likelihood that they choose to read an article rises to around 20%. This deeper engagement not only increases content discovery but also leads to some of the highest advertiser conversion rates across the Taboola network. Millions of reader questions each month now available to editorial teams: For the first time, editors can start their day with direct insight into what their audience is curious about. Through the DeeperDive dashboard, editorial teams can see insights derived from millions of reader questions, recently exceeding 10 million questions per month. These insights help inform editorial coverage and guide homepage decisions toward the topics readers care about most.





DeeperDive Goes Global with Publishers Ouest-France, El Nacional, Ynet and more

As part of DeeperDive’s recent momentum, Taboola is also announcing global availability of the technology in new languages and regions. Publishers including Ouest-France, El Nacional, and Ynet are joining Taboola for this new expansion that will soon see the technology available in French, German, Hebrew, Japanese, Korean, and Spanish.

DeeperDive connects readers with trusted sources to explore topics they care about, directly within publisher sites. It brings the power of Gen AI search engines directly onto publisher websites, tapping into years of proprietary, real-time, high-quality content created by journalists and editors across the open web.

“Publishers love DeeperDive because it brings the AI revolution directly into their own environments, enabling readers to ask questions, have conversations, and discover trusted content in entirely new ways,” said Adam Singolda, CEO of Taboola. “In my career, I have never seen users adopt a new product at these levels while generating such strong engagement and advertiser performance.”

“I believe the AI landscape will ultimately be defined by two models: subscription LLMs and ad supported LLMs. With DeeperDive, we have the opportunity to build the largest ad supported LLM for the open web, one that is free for publishers and free for users, creating a powerful new supply opportunity for advertisers and a meaningful new revenue stream for publishers. People want more than answers. They want trusted content and to be part of a community. While direct AI engines are powerful, I will always prefer watching Knicks highlights on my favorite local or sports site or reading travel reviews from a trusted publication when planning a trip with my family. Experiences built around trusted content and community will only grow stronger over time,” continued Singolda.

About Taboola

Taboola empowers businesses to grow through performance advertising technology that goes beyond search and social and delivers measurable outcomes at scale.

Taboola works with thousands of businesses who advertise directly on Realize, Taboola’s powerful ad platform, reaching over 600M daily active users across some of the best publishers in the world. Publishers like NBC News, Yahoo, and OEMs such as Samsung, Xiaomi and others use Taboola’s technology to grow audience and revenue, enabling Realize to offer unique data, specialized algorithms, and unmatched scale.



*Sources and Methodology

The information presented is derived from the sources linked below which include publicly disclosed company figures or third-party estimates. The figures reflect different points in time, may be subject to variations in methodology and definitions of Monthly Active Users may vary across companies. These figures are provided for comparative context only and, except for DeeperDive, have not been independently verified.

Sources: ChatGPT ; Gemini ; Grok ; Perplexity ; Claude

Disclaimer – Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements generally relate to future events including future financial or operating performance of Taboola.com Ltd. (the “Company”). In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology such as “may”, “should”, “expect”, “intend”, “will”, “estimate”, “anticipate”, “believe”, “predict”, “target”, “potential” or “continue”, or the negatives of these terms or variations of them or similar terminology. Such forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties, and other factors which could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based upon estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by the Company and its management, are inherently uncertain. Uncertainties and risk factors that could affect the Company’s future performance and cause results to differ from the forward-looking statements in this press release include, but are not limited to: the Company’s ability to drive future growth and adoption of DeeperDive; the anticipated benefits of the Company’s Agentic AI roadmap; the success or benefits derived, if any, from DeeperDive’s global expansion into new languages and regions; the Company’s ability to build and scale one of the largest ad supported LLMs for the open web; and other risks and uncertainties set forth in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025 under Part 1, Item 1A “Risk Factors” and in the Company’s subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Nothing in this press release should be regarded as a representation by any person that the forward-looking statements set forth herein will be achieved or that any of the contemplated results of such forward-looking statements will be achieved. You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date they were made. The Company undertakes no duty to update these forward-looking statements except as may be required by law.

A video accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/69c4d6d4-e533-4d93-9f87-8125aec6f5f8