Precision Neuroscience™ Appoints Craig Mermel as Chief AI and Data Officer

NEW YORK, April 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Precision Neuroscience Corporation (Precision), a leading brain–computer interface (BCI) company, today announced the appointment of Craig Mermel as Chief AI and Data Officer (CAIDO). In this new role, Mermel, who previously served as Chief Product Officer, will lead Precision’s artificial intelligence and data strategy, overseeing the development and deployment of the company’s neural dataset, the most diverse collection of high-resolution neural data ever assembled.

The move reflects the growing importance of neural data to medicine and AI and the recognition that not all neural data is equal. Unlike imaging technologies that measure brain activity indirectly, Layer 7™ records directly from the cortical surface, producing high-resolution data on how the brain functions in real time. Precision's dataset now spans more than 75 patients and multiple brain regions, with potential applications in drug discovery, AI training, and the treatment of neurological disease.

Mermel has driven Precision’s adoption of AI across its research, engineering, clinical, and operational teams. In his new role, he will lead the development of the company’s data pipeline, including the labeling, segmentation, and structuring of its neural data into a scalable asset. He will also oversee the company’s approach to security and patient privacy, ensuring its systems meet the highest ethical standards.

Mermel is a pathologist and data scientist by training whose work focuses on the application of artificial intelligence to the life sciences. He joined Precision from Google, where he led teams applying AI to cancer diagnosis and treatment. Before that, he was at Apple, where he helped develop health and fitness features for the Apple Watch.

"Neural data recorded directly from the brain's cortical surface is one of the most powerful new resources in science and technology — with the potential to reshape how we treat disease, train AI, and understand human intelligence," said Michael Mager, Precision's CEO. "This is what Precision is uniquely positioned to pioneer, and Craig will lead that charge."

“It’s a thrilling time to be working at the intersection of data science and human health,” said Mermel. “For the first time, we are collecting data that lets us study the brain’s activity directly, rather than relying on indirect measures. The challenge now is to turn that data into something usable—to build the models, systems, and insights that can push medicine and science forward.”

The appointment comes as Precision accelerates its work with the broader technology ecosystem, deepening research collaborations with leading technology and AI companies as it moves toward commercialization.

About Precision Neuroscience

Precision Neuroscience is working to provide breakthrough treatments for the millions of people worldwide suffering from neurological illness. The company is building the only brain–computer interface designed to be minimally invasive, safely removable, and capable of processing high-bandwidth data. To learn more about how Precision is connecting human intelligence and artificial intelligence, visit www.precisionneuro.io.

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