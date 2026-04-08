Cloudastructure to Participate in Water Tower Research Insights Conference on April 14–15, 2026

PALO ALTO, CA, April 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cloudastructure (Nasdaq: CSAI), a leader in AI-powered video surveillance and remote guarding services, today announced that Chief Executive Officer James McCormick, Chief Financial Officer Greg Smitherman, and Chief Revenue Officer, Lauren OBrien will participate in the upcoming Water Tower Research (WTR) Insights Conference, taking place virtually on April 14–15, 2026.

The Cloudastructure management team will participate in a fireside chat hosted by Water Tower Research Managing Director Technology, James Kisner, on April 15, 2026, at 1:10 p.m. ET where they will discuss Cloudastructure’s continued revenue growth and customer expansion, the differentiation of its AI-powered security platform, its large and growing market opportunity, and its ongoing product innovation and technology roadmap.

The WTR Insights Conference is a virtual event designed for investors seeking direct access to company management teams and differentiated insights across innovative businesses spanning all sectors covered by Water Tower Research. Through a series of fireside chat discussions and curated post-event engagement opportunities, attendees will gain a deeper understanding of each company’s strategy, competitive positioning, and long-term growth outlook.

Investors are encouraged to register in advance to access the full agenda, company lineup, and live sessions, as well as on-demand replays following the event. To register, please click here.

ABOUT CLOUDASTRUCTURE

Headquartered in Palo Alto, California, Cloudastructure’s patented, advanced, award-winning security platform utilizes a scalable cloud-based architecture that features cloud video surveillance with proprietary, state-of-the-art AI/ML analytics, and a seamless remote guarding solution. The combination enables enterprise businesses to achieve proactive, end-to-end security, and pairs that platform with an attractive value proposition that eschews proprietary hardware and offers contract-free, month-to-month pricing and unlimited 24/7 support. With Cloudastructure, companies can achieve unparalleled situational awareness in real time and thereby stop crime as it is happening, while simultaneously achieving up to a 75% lower Total Cost of Ownership than other systems. For more information, visit https://www.cloudastructure.com/.

About WTR

Modernizing Investor Engagement Through Research-Driven Communications. At WTR, we help companies and investors connect by creating expert information flow and strategies that are the foundation of a successful modern investor engagement platform. Our analysts and capital markets professionals bring decades of unrivaled Wall Street experience and insight to a new digital world of investor communications and engagement. Our research and investor content is open for everyone to access and distributed across traditional research aggregators like Bloomberg, FactSet, etc., proprietary direct distribution lists, social media, search engines, and our website. As a result, every institutional and retail investor has equal access to our high-quality company research. Our mission is to help companies proactively reach investors while bringing investors a consistent flow of quality information to help them understand our clients’ businesses, industries, and the investment opportunities they present.

Media Contact:

Kathleen Hannon

Sr. Communications Director

Cloudastructure, Inc.

Kathleen@cloudastructure.com

(704) 574-3732

Investor Contact:

Crescendo Communications, LLC

212-671-1020

CSAI@crescendo-ir.com

