Hennessey Creates 35 Ultra-Limited 850 hp ‘Super Venom’ Mustangs for 35th Anniversary

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Just 35 serial-numbered 2026 Super Venom Mustangs with 850 hp created to celebrate the 35 th anniversary of Hennessey Performance

anniversary of Hennessey Performance 1991-2026: Hennessey celebrates 35 years of Making Fast Cars Faster

Unique ‘35’ anniversary badging and special ‘91’ hood graphic reference Hennessey’s founding year

Anniversary year coincides with continued growth across Hennessey Performance and Hennessey Special Vehicles

America’s Hypercar – the Hennessey Venom F5 – places US on global map and lays foundation for next Hennessey hypercar



Images: Special edition 35th Anniversary Super Venom Mustang / Highlight models from Hennessey’s past 35 years / John Hennessey and team / plus the new Hennessey Campus

Video: 35 Years of Making Fast Cars Faster

SEALY, Texas, April 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hennessey, the Texas-based hypercar manufacturer and creator of high-performance cars, trucks, and SUVs has created an ultra-limited 850 hp ‘Super Venom’ Mustang to celebrate its 35th Anniversary.

To mark 35 years since John Hennessey founded the company in 1991, the Texas‑based firm chose one of its most iconic platforms: the Ford Mustang for a special anniversary treatment. Limited to just 35 units, the special Super Venom Mustang lives up to Hennessey’s long-standing view that ‘there’s no such thing as too much power’.

Hennessey increases the Mustang’s factory 5.0‑litre V8 output by 70 percent – from 500 hp to 850 hp – with torque rising by 55 percent to 650 lb‑ft at 4900 rpm. A bespoke ‘VenomAero’ carbon‑fiber performance kit improves cooling and handling, while each of the 35 cars features unique ‘35’ fender badging and a stylized ‘91’ hood graphic referencing Hennessey’s founding year.

35 Years of Performance Innovation

Founded in 1991 by John Hennessey, the company has grown from a simple passion for speed into one of the world’s most influential high-performance manufacturers, having re‑engineered more than 18,000 vehicles for customers around the globe.

Across three and a half decades, Hennessey has built a reputation for authentic engineering, extreme capability, and record‑setting performance. Early motorsport success at Pikes Peak, the Bonneville Salt Flats, and the Silver State Classic established the brand’s credibility, while landmark vehicles spanning American muscle cars, trucks, SUVs, and hypercars helped define entire performance segments.

John Hennessey, founder and CEO: “What started as a love for racing and going fast has turned into something far bigger than I ever imagined, but the fun of building extreme vehicles is still what drives us every day. We’ve scaled the business while staying true to our roots, and looking ahead, there’s a tremendous amount to be excited about. With our 35th anniversary Super Venom Mustang, a new Hennessey hypercar on the way, and ever‑stronger relationships with partners like Ford, GM, and Stellantis, the future has never looked brighter.”

America’s Hypercar and Industry‑Leading OEM Partnerships

A defining milestone in Hennessey’s evolution came in 2000 with the creation of Hennessey Special Vehicles and the launch of the Venom F5 hypercar program. Known as ‘America’s Hypercar’, it established the company as a skilled bespoke vehicle manufacturer, placing the US firmly on the global hypercar map.

In parallel, Hennessey Performance Engineering continues to lead the high‑performance car, truck, and SUV market, supported by deep OEM partnerships and dealer excellence. In 2026, Hennessey recognized Ford Motor Company for the impact it’s made to high-performance manufacturing, while long‑time dealer partner Ken Grody Ford was honored as Dealer of the Year, underscoring the strength of these collaborations.

People and craftsmanship remain central to Hennessey’s success. The company’s Tuner School has trained hundreds of technicians since launch, many of whom now form part of Hennessey’s 140-strong workforce. To support increasing demand, Hennessey is expanding its Sealy, Texas campus to more than 100,000 square feet, bringing composite manufacturing and vehicle painting in‑house, while scaling high-performance vehicle production toward 2,000 units per year and dialing-up quality even further.

After 35 years, Hennessey remains focused on the future – advancing engineering capability, strengthening OEM relationships, and delivering ever more capable performance vehicles for customers worldwide.

For associated images, click the link below or email Jon.Visscher[@]vcomm.co.uk

Images: Special edition 35th Anniversary Super Venom Mustang / Highlight models from Hennessey’s past 35 years / John Hennessey and team / plus the new Hennessey Campus: https://www.dropbox.com/scl/fo/05ihh64d55kfvkbwk6g96/ABfKQ5hnxoDcnIS2cufX_mU?rlkey=xzvyehiyrd6n6n9f7x2m25bhu&st=h8vydv73&dl=0

Video: 35 Years of Making Fast Cars Faster: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=m8F24yTApas

About Hennessey Special Vehicles

Motivated by the challenge, Texas-based Hennessey Special Vehicles creates extreme, authentic, inspirational hypercars. With a customer-first approach, exceptional craftsmanship, and a passion for performance, they created the Venom F5. Unveiled in 2025, the 2,031 horsepower F5 Evolution is an utterly extreme hypercar that exhibits the pinnacle of power and performance, delivering a visceral, awe-inspiring driving experience to an exclusive family of owners.

Designed, developed, and built in the US, the company’s 100% bespoke, twin-turbocharged, 6.6-liter ‘Fury’ V8 Venom F5 is America’s Hypercar. Engineered to exceed 300 mph, the line-up includes Coupe and Roadster body styles – each available in track-focused ‘Revolution’ form and limited-run Special Series – a future manual version also set to join the line up. To ensure exclusivity, no more than 99 Venom F5 models will be built. HennesseySpecialVehicles.com

About Hennessey Performance

Based in Sealy, Texas, Hennessey comprises Hennessey Special Vehicles, Hennessey Performance Engineering, and Tuner School. Founded in 1991, the company has re‑engineered more than 18,000 cars, trucks, and SUVs for performance enthusiasts worldwide, delivering unparalleled driving thrills across multiple vehicle categories.

Every Hennessey product is dyno‑tested, road‑tested, street‑legal, and backed by a comprehensive limited warranty. Customers can purchase road‑ready performance‑enhanced vehicles directly from Hennessey or through its authorized dealer network representing Ford, Chevrolet, GMC, Dodge, Jeep, Ram, Cadillac, and more.

With its own test track, in‑house engineering capability, and a rapidly expanding manufacturing footprint exceeding 100,000 square feet, Hennessey is scaling production toward 2,000 vehicles per year while maintaining its commitment to craftsmanship, quality, and extreme performance. HennesseyPerformance.com

Social media

Instagram: HennesseyPerformance | YouTube: @HennesseyPerformanceF5 | Facebook: @hennesseype | X: @HennesseyPerf

Media contact

For further information, images, or comments, contact Hennessey’s PR team at Vcomm:

Jon Visscher

Jon.Visscher[@]vcomm.co.uk / Vcomm.co.uk