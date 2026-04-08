Coralogix Expands Commitment to High-Growth Startups

BOSTON, April 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Coralogix , the leading full-stack observability platform, today announced its Global Gold sponsorship of The Pitch by Deel , a global startup competition spanning multiple cities and culminating in a finale in Dubai. Through this sponsorship, which includes an exclusive package for all participating companies, Coralogix is strengthening its position as the go-to observability platform for high-growth startups entering and scaling in global markets.



With startups increasingly operating across distributed, multicloud environments, the need for real-time visibility and actionable insights is critical. Coralogix’s AI-powered observability platform delivers comprehensive monitoring across applications, infrastructure, and user interactions, allowing founders and engineering teams to detect issues faster, optimize performance, and reduce operational complexity. By consolidating multiple observability tools into a single platform, Coralogix enables startups to focus on innovation and growth rather than managing fragmented systems.

As part of its sponsorship, Coralogix has introduced an exclusive offering for all participating startups. Valued at $13,500 annually, this package is designed to empower startups with enterprise-grade observability from day one, enabling them to scale confidently while maintaining performance, reliability, and security.

It includes:

25 units of data processing per day at no cost - forever

Full access to all platform use cases and features

24/7 support





The Pitch by Deel’s global tour includes key stops in Berlin, Tel Aviv, London, New York City, and Dubai, where the final event will take place on May 18–19. At each location, Coralogix will host booth activations, connect with startup teams, and showcase how its platform can support rapid growth and global expansion.

“Startups today are moving faster than ever, and they need real-time visibility to keep up,” said Ariel Assaraf, CEO and co-founder of Coralogix. “The Pitch by Deel brings together the next generation of builders, and we’re proud to support them with the tools they need to scale with confidence.”

The Pitch by Deel is a premier global startup competition designed to spotlight emerging companies and connect them with resources, partners, and opportunities to accelerate their growth.

About Coralogix

Coralogix is a leading provider of modern observability solutions that help organizations understand, visualize, and act on their log, metric, and trace data in real time. By combining cost-effective, high-performance data insights with AI-powered intelligence through Olly, Coralogix enables customers to drive operational excellence, improve digital experiences, and reduce observability costs at scale. The company is trusted by thousands of teams worldwide, including industry leaders across fintech, e-commerce, gaming, and SaaS.