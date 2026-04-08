TRULY HARD SELTZER BELIEVES U.S. SOCCER WILL WIN THIS SUMMER — AND THEY’RE RENAMING A REAL AMERICAN TOWN TO PROVE IT

BOSTON, April 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As the biggest soccer tournament ever arrives on U.S. soil this summer, belief in the American squad has never been stronger. And Truly Hard Seltzer, the Official Hard Seltzer of U.S. Soccer, isn’t just predicting a victory – it’s putting its faith on full display.

With the world’s biggest tournament coming to North America, one thing is undeniable: American fans don’t just watch the game, they believe in it. They show up with unmatched energy, stand by their team, and back them through every kick until the final whistle.

Now, Truly Hard Seltzer is turning that belief into a destination by launching a nationwide search to find one American town that truly believes U.S. Soccer will win — and give it a new name: Believe, USA.

In the nearly 250 years of American history, no city or town has ever officially carried the name Believe. Until now. Truly will turn the selected community into the official home of U.S. Men’s National Team fandom, showcasing its passion on a national stage throughout the tournament.

But that’s not all! Truly is launching a large-scale nationwide campaign to celebrate U.S. Soccer fandom from coast to coast this summer, including:

Believe, USA: A nationwide search to rename one American town the official home of USMNT fandom

A nationwide search to rename one American town the official home of USMNT fandom Drink like a Believer: A nationwide campaign bringing the “believe” energy to fans everywhere – from kickoff through the final whistle

A nationwide campaign bringing the “believe” energy to fans everywhere – from kickoff through the final whistle Truly Hard Seltzer Collectible Cans: A collectible series of 12 limited-edition cans celebrating all 11 cities going big for soccer this summer and the host country, available nationwide while supplies last

A collectible series of 12 limited-edition cans celebrating all 11 cities going big for soccer this summer and the host country, available nationwide while supplies last Truly Hard Seltzer Star Squad Pack: A brand-new limited-edition variety pack created in partnership with U.S. Soccer, available across the country now through the tournament

Believe, USA: A Chance to Make History

For one hometown, belief won’t just be felt – it will be official. Truly is launching a nationwide search to find the one American town whose faith in U.S. Soccer runs deepest and rename it Believe, USA.

And once they do, Truly and U.S. Soccer are moving in, popping up with a larger-than-life welcome sign, branded lamp posts down Main Street, a ribbon-cutting ceremony with a U.S. Soccer legend named honorary Mayor, and creating the Truly Believe Bar as the official U.S. Soccer party hub all tournament long.

Any U.S. Soccer fan in America can nominate — from die-hard fans who never miss a match to the locals who bring their whole town together for game day. If you believe your town deserves to be named Believe, USA, head to TrulyBelieveUSA.com now through April 26 and tell us why. The fan behind the winning nomination will earn the title of “First Fan of Believe, USA” by Truly Hard Seltzer.

USMNT star Weston McKennie is encouraging fans to put their town on the map: "I've played all over the world, and I can tell you – no one believes like American fans. This summer, we have a chance to show that on the biggest stage. One town gets to make history right alongside us. When we win, the Truly Hard Seltzers are on me!"

The winning town will be announced in May, with the full transformation unveiled ahead of tournament kickoff in June 2026. Nominations are open to legal U.S. residents 21+ through April 26. For full rules and details, visit Trulybelieveusa.com.

Drink Like a Believer

The U.S. Soccer campaign is Truly's biggest brand moment ever — a full-scale celebration of USMNT fandom running all tournament long. From streaming and out-of-home across the country to retail activations, bar programming, and fan experiences nationwide, Truly and U.S. Soccer are showing up everywhere fans are.

And anchoring the campaign is a full-blown soccer anthem built for every bar, every living room, really everywhere fans gather with Truly and their crew: "Gather up your crewly and cheer for the boys in the red, white and bluely." Running via linear TV, streaming, digital, in-stadium, and beyond, the spot is a rally cry for every fan all summer long. Watch here!

Rep Your City: 11 Cities, 1 Nation, 12 Cans

Rolling out now, Truly is launching 12 limited-edition collectible city cans – one for each of the 11 select cities going all in on soccer this summer and one for the nation, each designed with graphics inspired by the city it represents. Rep your city, rep your country, and collect the full set sip by sip. Exclusively available in 24oz. cans, snag these in select cities while supplies last.

For the Party: The Star Squad Pack Is Here

The Truly Star Squad Pack is made for one thing: watching soccer with your crew. Crisp, refreshing, and built for the moment, this pack offers four fruity flavors ready to celebrate every goal, including: Watermelon Wave, Orange Slices, Baller Berry, and Red, White & Tru, each with 100 calories and 5% ABV per 12oz can. Stock up now at retailers nationwide.

Outside of Truly’s Star Squad Pack, the entire portfolio will also be getting the U.S. Soccer treatment this summer! Your favorite Truly will be proudly sporting U.S. Soccer marks on-pack all summer long.

“Truly has been the Official Hard Seltzer of U.S. Soccer since 2022, and this tournament is the moment we’ve been building toward,” says Matt Withington, Truly’s senior director of marketing. “Truly is made to bring people together – whether you’re watching games at home with friends, raising a can after a big goal, or chanting for the USMNT with fellow fans at the bar. This summer, Truly is celebrating the unmatched energy, joy, and belief that only soccer can create.”

So, hop on the belief bandwagon! Nominate your town at TrulyBelieveUSA.com through April 26, stock up on the Star Squad Pack and collectible cans and follow along @Truly on YouTube, X, Instagram and Facebook to watch it all go down. To find Truly near you, visit TrulyHardSeltzer.com.

About Truly

An original hard seltzer, Truly has paved the way for an entire category since 2016 as the most innovative “beyond beer” experience. The brand continues to keep its finger on the tab of what drinkers want: a great-tasting, sessionable alcoholic beverage without the fuss. Truly is all about keeping it light in how we show up in our drinkers’ lives. That's why Truly has something for everyone with lightly flavored styles at our core (Berry, Citrus, and Party packs), plus high-ABV flavor mix packs (Unruly), and culturally- and seasonally-relevant limited releases. To learn more, visit trulyhardseltzer.com and follow Truly on social media.



About The Boston Beer Company

The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE: SAM) began in 1984 brewing Samuel Adams beer and has since grown to become one of the largest and most respected craft brewers in the United States. We consistently offer the highest-quality products to our drinkers, and we apply what we’ve learned from making great-tasting craft beer to making great-tasting and innovative “beyond beer” products. Boston Beer Company has pioneered not only craft beer but also hard cider, hard seltzer, and hard tea. Our core brands include household names like Angry Orchard Hard Cider, Dogfish Head, Samuel Adams, Sun Cruiser, Truly Hard Seltzer, and Twisted Tea Hard Iced Tea. We have taprooms and hospitality locations in Delaware, Massachusetts, New York, and Ohio. For more information, please visit our website at www.bostonbeer.com, which includes links to our respective brand websites.

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