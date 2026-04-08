Wireless Communication Service Providers (MNOs & MVNOs) Directory 2026: Connect with Mobile Operators, CSPs, NSPs and Enabled Thousands of Business Connections and Collaborations

The Global Wireless CSP Directory 2026-2030 offers telecom service providers a unique opportunity to connect with 1400+ mobile operators across 217+ countries. This directory enhances business collaboration by providing extensive management contacts, making it a vital tool for stakeholders like network enablers, manufacturers, and 5G specialists.

 | Source: Research and Markets Research and Markets

Dublin, April 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Wireless Communication Service Providers (CSP) Directory (covering both MNOs & MVNOs) 2026-2030" directory has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Wireless Communication Service Providers (CSP) Directory (covering both MNOs & MVNOs) 2026-2030, 'combo' edition helps telecom service providers conduct business with mobile operators throughout the globe. Carved out as a niche product that specifically helps service providers to mobile operators obtain new insights and grow their businesses.

Offering a new design and almost 3 times the number of management contacts (as compared to the older edition). This latest Global Wireless CSPs Directory edition features 1400+ operators from 217+ countries across the globe. The product is known among industry stalwarts as the most trusted resource for gaining backdoor access to decision-makers holding influential positions within the communication service providers businesses.

Over the past 20 years, these directories have paved way for telecom vendor businesses to connect with mobile operators/ CSPs/ NSPs and enabled thousands of business connections and collaborations to flourish.

WHO SHOULD READ IT?

Anyone looking to do business with MNOs or MVNOs e.g. Network Enablers, Hubbing Partners, Interconnection usage providers, Roaming partners, Handset manufacturers, Infra service providers, Chipset Providers, Core Solutions, Digitalisation Experts, Consultants, 4G/5G specialists, Other telecom service providers, VAS enablers, reconciliation service providers, MVNOs, AI companies, event & networking companies, and more.

Global Wireless Communication Service Providers (CSP) Directory (covering both MNOs & MVNOs) 2026-2030 bifurcates into 2 parts:

  • Part 1. MNOs
  • Part 2. MVNOs

For more information about this directory visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/gt09gn

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

 

            








        

            

                

                    
Tags

                            
                                MNO
                            
                            
                                Mobile Networks
                            
                            
                                Mobile Operator
                            
                            
                                MVNO
                            
                            
                                Wireless Communication
                            
                            
                                Wireless Telecommunications 
                            

                



        


    

        
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