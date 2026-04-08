BTCC Exchange Sponsors Red Eagle Foundation’s Charity Golf Event Featuring Les Ferdinand MBE

LODZ, Poland, April 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BTCC, the world's longest-serving cryptocurrency exchange, is proud to have supported the Red Eagle Foundation's South-East Construction Cup Heat 1, a charity golf event held on 26 March 2026 at the London Golf Club.

The day featured former England football manager and Newcastle United legend Les Ferdinand MBE as the headline guest, alongside the Foundation's patron and former Chelsea player Scott Minto. Comedian Aaron James kept the energy high throughout the evening's entertainment, with an auction helping to raise funds on the night.





Former Chelsea player and Foundation patron Scott Minto, comedian Aaron James, and former England football manager and Newcastle United legend Les Ferdinand MBE are at the London Golf Club to support the charity.





Les Ferdinand MBE takes part in the Beat the Pro challenge on the course at the London Golf Club.

The event brought together 112 golfers alongside a wider group of supporters for dinner, raising £35,000 for the Red Eagle Foundation to help disadvantaged children across the UK.





Participants take to the course at the London Golf Club during the Red Eagle Foundation's South-East Construction Cup, sponsored by BTCC Exchange, which raised £35,000 for disadvantaged children across the UK.

Participants enjoyed a competitive day on the greens with a Beat the Pro challenge led by Enzo Avery. The highlight was an exclusive Q&A session with Les Ferdinand MBE, during which he offered insights from one of English football's most celebrated figures.





Scott Minto and Les Ferdinand MBE during the Q&A session at the London Golf Club, where the former Newcastle United and England striker shared insights from his celebrated career in football.

With the Red Eagle Foundation already planning its next event, BTCC is committed to continuing this partnership, with the next charity golf day scheduled for June 2026.

About BTCC

Founded in 2011, BTCC is a leading global cryptocurrency exchange serving over 11 million users across 100+ countries. As the official regional sponsor of the Argentine Football Association (AFA) and with NBA All-Star Jaren Jackson Jr. as its global brand ambassador, BTCC offers secure and accessible cryptocurrency trading services, focused on delivering a user-friendly experience while adhering to applicable regulatory standards.

Official website: https://www.btcc.com/en-US

X: https://x.com/BTCCexchange

Contact: press@btcc.com

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