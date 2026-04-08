The Credibility Filter Wall Street Uses to Sort Biotech Winners

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, April 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- USANewsGroup.com News Commentary — Biotechs that went public in Q1 2026 raised a median of $287.5 million each; and nearly every one of them carried mid or late stage clinical data[1]. That is not a coincidence. The IQVIA Institute's latest annual report found that biopharma dealmaking is now clustering around high value science and companies with credentialed pipelines[2]. It’s becoming apparent that smart money is no longer chasing press releases, it’s chasing invitations. Conference stage presentations from field defining researchers, peer reviewed journal publications, and stacked regulatory designations have become the filters that separate credible programs from noise. Five names in today's coverage are earning exactly that kind of recognition: Avaí Bio (OTCQB: AVAI), Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ: STOK), Annovis Bio (NYSE: ANVS), Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ: ARQT), and Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ: NTLA).

When the researchers who define a field invite you to present alongside them, capital pays attention[3]. That selectivity is reinforced by the broader pharma landscape: the top 16 pharmaceutical companies spent $159.1 billion on R&D in 2025 and cut hard in areas without clear institutional endorsement[4], redirecting resources toward validated, late-stage programs with the strongest credentialing catalysts.

Avaí Bio (OTCQB: AVAI) and joint venture partner Austrianova are set to present new data from their α-Klotho anti-aging therapy at the Second Annual Klotho Conference, a gathering of leading researchers, drug developers, clinicians, and investors focused on the future of Klotho-based therapies.

This year’s conference lineup includes Dr. Makoto Kuro-o, the physician-scientist widely recognized for discovering the Klotho gene. Being invited to present alongside that caliber of speaker puts Avaí Bio squarely on the radar of the researchers and capital driving this emerging space.

"We look forward to sharing the latest data from Klothonova's progress in α-Klotho production from encapsulated cells at this prestigious forum," said Brian Salmons, CEO of Austrianova. "We are honored to be invited by Harvard-trained neuroscientist Carmen Abrahams to participate in this conference and to present the latest data on production of α-Klotho using Cell-in-a-Box® alongside our peers."

Klotho is a naturally occurring protein that peer-reviewed research has linked to slower aging and lower rates of diseases like Alzheimer's and certain cancers. Most programs in the Klotho space are exploring recombinant protein delivery or gene therapy routes to raise levels of the protein in the body.

Avaí Bio is taking a different path. Austrianova's proprietary Cell-in-a-Box® platform packages living, genetically modified cells inside a protective capsule roughly the size of a pin head. Once implanted, those capsules continue producing α-Klotho over time, potentially offering durable protection against age-related decline without repeated dosing. That distinction is part of what makes the presentation notable: an audience of Klotho-focused investors, clinicians, and drug developers will be seeing this encapsulated cell approach up close for the first time.

Rahul Pawa, Chief Production Officer at Austrianova, will deliver the presentation on behalf of Avaí Bio, Austrianova, and their jointly owned venture, Klothonova. The presentation builds on a recent production milestone.

Earlier this year, Avaí Bio and Austrianova began manufacturing a Master Cell Bank (MCB) of cells engineered to produce high levels of α-Klotho under strict Good Manufacturing Practice (GMP) standards. The MCB is essentially a permanent, lab-grade seed vault where every vial traces back to a single verified cell, giving the company a clean, consistent starting point for all future research and clinical production.

Klothonova, a Nevada-based joint venture formed last September and owned equally by both companies, sits alongside Insulinova, a separate diabetes-focused program, as one of two active pipelines in Avaí Bio's portfolio. Both programs use Austrianova's encapsulation technology. Avaí Bio recently completed a full rebrand after formerly operating as Avant Technologies, and now concentrates on developing advanced cellular therapies through strategic joint ventures and licensing agreements.

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In other industry developments:

Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ: STOK) announced the publication of data from zorevunersen studies in The New England Journal of Medicine, marking the first evidence of potential disease modification in Dravet syndrome. Results from two completed Phase 1/2a studies and ongoing open-label extension studies showed substantial and durable seizure reductions alongside improvements in cognition, behavior, and quality of life sustained through three additional years of treatment.

"The discovery of the genetic cause of Dravet syndrome 25 years ago changed how researchers thought about the disease and how to treat it," said Barry Ticho, M.D., Ph.D., Chief Medical Officer of Stoke Therapeutics. "By targeting the underlying genetic cause of the disease, zorevunersen has the potential to be the first disease-modifying medicine for the treatment of Dravet syndrome. We look forward to the results of our Phase 3 EMPEROR study expected in mid-2027."

Zorevunersen has received FDA Breakthrough Therapy Designation and rare pediatric disease designation for Dravet syndrome, with orphan drug designation also granted by the EMA. The global Phase 3 EMPEROR study is enrolling approximately 150 patients across the U.S., U.K., and Japan, with enrollment expected to complete in Q2 2026 and a data readout targeted for mid-2027 to support an NDA submission.

Annovis Bio (NYSE: ANVS) has published a historical review of its lead drug candidate, buntanetap, in The Scientist, tracing the compound's development from 19th-century origins through its current Phase 3 clinical stage. The article, titled "Buntanetap: From Execution Poison to Potential Alzheimer's Disease Drug," outlines the scientific, cultural, and corporate evolution behind the investigational oral therapy targeting neurodegenerative diseases including Alzheimer's disease and Parkinson's disease.

"Buntanetap is the product of more than a century and a half of pharmacological refinement and clinical learning," said Alexander Morin, Ph.D., Director of Strategic Communications at Annovis Bio. "This article is an opportunity to share that story in accessible language, tracing the key moments that have brought buntanetap to where it stands today. It also reflects Annovis' commitment to scientific transparency and education as we approach important clinical and regulatory milestones."

Annovis Bio is currently enrolling patients across two active trials, with its pivotal Phase 3 Alzheimer's disease study 70% enrolled and its open-label extension Parkinson's disease study 20% enrolled. Buntanetap works through an RNA-targeting mechanism that inhibits translation of multiple neurotoxic proteins, including amyloid beta, tau, and alpha-synuclein.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ: ARQT) announced Phase 2 results from the INTEGUMENT-INFANT trial showing that investigational ZORYVE cream 0.05% reduced signs and symptoms of atopic dermatitis in infants aged 3 months to less than 24 months. Among participants completing four weeks of treatment, 49% achieved a vIGA-AD score of Clear or Almost Clear, 58.3% achieved at least a 75% reduction in EASI-75, and 46.6% of caregivers reported itch improvement in as little as 10 minutes.

"Atopic dermatitis often begins in the first months of life, underscoring the need for therapies that are both safe and effective and can be used anywhere on the body for these youngest of patients," said Patrick Burnett, MD, PhD, FAAD, chief medical officer, Arcutis Biotherapeutics. "Findings from the INTEGUMENT-INFANT study add important clinical evidence for investigational ZORYVE cream 0.05% in infants 3 to <24 months, including demonstrating that ZORYVE cream is effective as measured by multiple clinical endpoints, and well-tolerated, with minimal to no evidence of irritation at the application site."

Arcutis Biotherapeutics plans to submit a supplemental New Drug Application to the FDA for ZORYVE cream 0.05% in infants in the second quarter of 2026, further expanding ZORYVE's reach across age groups and disease severities within its commercial dermatology portfolio.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ: NTLA) presented longer-term clinical data for lonvoguran ziclumeran (lonvo-z) at the 2026 American Academy of Allergy, Asthma & Immunology Annual Meeting, reinforcing the therapy's potential as a one-time treatment for hereditary angioedema (HAE). In a pooled Phase 1/2 analysis of 32 patients receiving a single 50 mg dose, the mean monthly attack rate remained consistently at or below 0.2, representing a 96% mean reduction in HAE attacks from baseline, with 97% of patients attack-free as of the data cutoff.

Lonvo-z is currently being evaluated in HAELO, a Phase 3 clinical trial, and has received five regulatory designations including Orphan Drug and RMAT Designation from the FDA, Innovation Passport from the U.K. MHRA, and PRIME Designation from the European Medicines Agency. A companion patient survey of 100 U.S. HAE patients found that only 20% were attack-free in the prior year, underscoring the significant unmet need the therapy aims to address. With up to three years of follow-up data demonstrating deep and durable kallikrein reductions, Intellia Therapeutics continues to build a compelling clinical profile for lonvo-z ahead of a potential regulatory submission.

FURTHER READING: https://usanewsgroup.com/avai-profile/

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