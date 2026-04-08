Defiance Launches XAIL, the World’s First 2X Leverage Pure Space ETF

MIAMI, April 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Defiance ETFs today announced the launch of the Defiance Pure Space Daily 2X Strategy ETF (XAIL) , expanding its lineup of leveraged thematic ETFs designed for active traders seeking amplified exposure to the rapidly evolving global space economy.

XAIL is designed for traders seeking magnified, short-term bullish exposure to a concentrated portfolio of companies directly engaged in space-related technologies and services. By seeking to deliver 200% of the daily performance of an actively managed portfolio of “pure space” companies, the Fund allows investors to express tactical upside views on the commercialization and expansion of the space economy within the accessibility and transparency of an exchange-traded fund structure.

Investment Objective

The Fund seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, that correspond to two times (2X) the performance of an actively-managed group of “pure space” securities (described below) for a single day (the group of equity securities is referred to as the “Target Portfolio”).

Underlying Strategy: Pure Space Portfolio

The Fund is designed to provide leveraged exposure to companies that derive a significant portion of their revenue or operations from the space economy, including:

Spacecraft, launch vehicle, and satellite manufacturing

Satellite communications and space-based infrastructure

In-orbit services, logistics, and space platforms

Space-enabled data, analytics, and applications

Enabling components and materials for space systems





The Target Portfolio is actively selected and typically consists of a focused group of companies aligned with the space theme and weighted approximately equally on a daily basis.

The portfolio may include U.S. and non-U.S. issuers across market capitalizations, including companies involved in emerging space technologies and infrastructure.

An investment in XAIL is not a direct investment in the underlying securities.

The Fund is not suitable for all investors. The Fund is designed to be utilized only by knowledgeable investors who understand the potential consequences of seeking daily leveraged (2X) investment results, understand the risks associated with the use of leverage, and are willing to monitor their portfolios frequently. The Fund is not intended to be used by, and is not appropriate for, investors who do not intend to actively monitor and manage their portfolios. The Fund pursues daily leveraged investment objectives, which means it is riskier than alternatives that do not use leverage. The Fund magnifies the performance of the Target Portfolio and is designed strictly for short-term use. For periods longer than a single day, the Fund’s performance will be the result of compounded daily returns, which is very likely to differ from 200% of the return of the Target Portfolio over the same period. It is possible that investors could lose their entire principal within a single trading day.

IMPORTANT DISCLOSURES

Defiance ETFs LLC is the ETF sponsor. The Fund's investment adviser is Tidal Investments, LLC ("Tidal" or the "Adviser").

The Fund's investment objectives, risks, charges, and expenses must be considered carefully before investing. The prospectus and summary prospectus contain this and other important information about the investment company. Please read the prospectus and/or summary prospectus carefully before investing. Hard copies can be requested by calling 833.333.9383.

Investing involves risk. Principal loss is possible. As an ETF, the Fund may trade at a premium or discount to its net asset value (“NAV”). Shares are bought and sold at market price (not NAV) and are not individually redeemed from the Fund. Brokerage commissions and bid-ask spreads will reduce returns. A portfolio concentrated in a single theme or industry may be subject to a higher degree of risk. There is no guarantee the Fund's strategy will be successful, and an investor may lose some or all of their investment.

Leveraged Investment Risk. The Fund seeks daily investment results that correspond to two times (2X) the performance of its underlying portfolio. The use of leverage magnifies both gains and losses. As a result, the Fund may experience significant losses over short periods of time, including the potential loss of the entire investment within a single trading day . The Fund may also be subject to the following risks:

Daily Reset and Compounding Risk. The Fund is designed to achieve its stated investment objective on a daily basis. Due to the effects of compounding, the Fund’s returns over periods longer than one trading day will likely differ, and may differ significantly, from 200% of the performance of its underlying portfolio for the same period. This effect is more pronounced in volatile markets.

Short-Term Trading Risk. The Fund is intended for short-term trading and is not designed for long-term investment. Investors who hold shares for periods longer than a single trading day may experience returns that are substantially different from the Fund’s stated objective. The Fund requires active monitoring and management.

Derivatives Risk. The Fund utilizes derivatives, including swap agreements and options contracts, to achieve its investment objective. Derivatives involve risks different from, and potentially greater than, those associated with direct investments in securities. These risks include increased volatility, imperfect correlation, liquidity constraints, valuation complexity, and the potential for losses exceeding the amount initially invested.

Counterparty Risk. The Fund is subject to counterparty risk through its use of derivatives. If a counterparty to a swap or other derivative instrument fails to meet its contractual obligations, the Fund may experience losses, delays in recovery, or reduced exposure.

Space Industry Risk. The Fund concentrates its exposure in companies involved in the space economy, including satellite communications, launch services, and space-enabled technologies. These companies may be affected by technological challenges, launch failures, regulatory constraints, reliance on government contracts, capital intensity, and evolving competitive dynamics. The space industry is emerging and may experience higher volatility and uncertainty than more established industries.

Concentration Risk. Because the Fund focuses on a specific theme and industry group, it may be more susceptible to adverse developments affecting that sector than a broadly diversified fund.

Non-Diversification Risk. The Fund is classified as non-diversified, which means it may invest a larger percentage of its assets in a smaller number of issuers. As a result, the Fund’s performance may be more volatile and more sensitive to the performance of individual holdings.

Equity Securities Risk. Investments in equity securities are subject to market risk, including the potential for significant price fluctuations due to company-specific events, broader market conditions, economic developments, and changes in investor sentiment.

Foreign and ADR Risk. To the extent the Fund has exposure to foreign issuers or American Depositary Receipts (ADRs), it may be subject to additional risks, including currency fluctuations, political and economic instability, differing regulatory standards, and reduced liquidity.

Small- and Mid-Capitalization Risk. The Fund may invest in small- and mid-cap companies, which may be more volatile, less liquid, and more sensitive to economic changes than larger companies.

Liquidity Risk. In certain market conditions, the Fund’s investments or derivative instruments may become less liquid, making it difficult to adjust exposure or achieve the desired investment objective. Reduced liquidity may also lead to wider bid-ask spreads for Fund shares.

Rebalancing Risk. The Fund seeks to rebalance its exposure daily to maintain its target leverage. If the Fund is unable to rebalance effectively due to market disruptions, liquidity constraints, or operational issues, its exposure may deviate from its intended objective.

Tracking and Correlation Risk. There is no guarantee that the Fund will achieve a high degree of correlation to 200% of the daily performance of its underlying portfolio. Market volatility, fees, transaction costs, and derivative pricing may cause performance to deviate from expectations.

High Portfolio Turnover Risk. The Fund’s strategy involves frequent trading and daily rebalancing, which may result in high portfolio turnover, increased transaction costs, and potentially higher taxable distributions.

Tax Risk. The Fund intends to qualify for favorable tax treatment as a regulated investment company (RIC), but there is no guarantee it will do so. Distributions may be taxable as ordinary income, capital gains, or a combination of both.

New Fund Risk. The Fund is recently organized and has limited operating history. As a result, there is limited performance history for investors to evaluate.

Market and Economic Risk. The value of the Fund’s investments may decline due to general market conditions, economic trends, geopolitical events, interest rate changes, inflation, or other external factors beyond the control of the Fund.

Diversification does not ensure a profit nor protect against loss in a declining market. Brokerage commissions may be charged on trades.

Distributed by Foreside Fund Services, LLC.

Media Contact:

Sylvia Jablonski

info@defianceetfs.com

833.333.9383

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/fa1efc26-e231-4739-b616-c735548ecccf