Fort Worth, Texas-Based Speed Fab-Crete Earns 2025 NPCA Platinum Safety Award Under Marine Veteran Leadership, Celebrating 75 Years in 2026

FORT WORTH, Texas, April 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Speed Fab-Crete Corp., a Fort Worth-based design-build general contractor and precast concrete manufacturer, has been awarded the 2025 Platinum Safety Award by the National Precast Concrete Association (NPCA) for its precast manufacturing facility in Kennedale, Texas.

The Platinum Safety Award represents the highest level of recognition within NPCA’s Safety Awards program and is reserved for facilities that demonstrate exceptional safety performance, comprehensive training programs, and a deeply rooted culture of workplace safety.





The foundation for this achievement was established by Carl Hall, Vice President and Executive Director of Precast, whose more than 40-year career with Speed Fab-Crete reflects the company’s long-standing commitment to internal growth and leadership development. Hall began his career as an assistant to the plant manager, advanced to plant manager, and ultimately became a company owner.

Throughout his tenure, Hall initiated and built the safety program that remains in place today, establishing the standards, expectations, and accountability systems that continue to guide plant operations. His leadership created a culture in which safety is not an initiative but a core operating principle.

That foundation has been carried forward by Paul Adams, Production Supervisor, Plant Operations, whose leadership represents the next generation of that commitment.





The Kennedale plant first earned NPCA safety recognition in 2022, setting a new benchmark for the team. From that point, Adams and the plant made it a shared goal to consistently achieve that level of performance. When unforeseen challenges disrupted that momentum, the team did not lower expectations. Instead, they regrouped, strengthened their approach, and recommitted to the established standard.

Over the past four years, Adams led the effort to realign the team around a common purpose, reinforcing accountability, communication, and consistency across the plant. The result is a unified culture in which each team member plays a role in achieving the larger goal, ultimately leading the plant to earn Platinum-level recognition.

“Safety is not something you achieve once and move on from,” said Paul Adams. “It takes a team that believes in the goal, holds each other accountable, and stays committed through every challenge. This award represents that effort.”

Adams, a veteran of the United States Marine Corps, brings a disciplined, team-first leadership approach to plant operations. His commitment to structure, accountability, and shared responsibility has played a key role in shaping the culture that led to this achievement. Semper Fi. Speed Fab-Crete extends its appreciation for his service and leadership.

“This recognition reflects decades of commitment to doing things the right way,” said Ronald A. Hamm, President of Speed Fab-Crete. “What we are seeing today is the result of strong leadership, consistency, and a culture that continues to evolve.”

Hall added, “It is rewarding to see the program grow and the team takes ownership of it at this level.”

David Bloxom Jr., Chairman of the Board, added, “We are proud of our plant team and the standard they continue to uphold.”

This recognition is based in part on safety compliance evaluations and reporting conducted by Joe Daugherty of DFW Safety Consulting, LLC, whose assessments submitted to NPCA contributed to the facility achieving Platinum-level distinction.

Speed Fab-Crete’s Kennedale facility, one of the longest operating precast plants in Texas, plays a critical role in delivering high-quality structural and architectural precast components for projects across the Southwest Region of the US. The plant continues to set benchmarks for safety, quality, and operational performance.

As Speed Fab-Crete celebrates its 75th anniversary, this award reflects not only a milestone achievement but also the strength of leadership, continuity, and culture that sustain long-term success.

About Speed Fab-Crete Corp.

Founded in 1951, Speed Fab-Crete Corp. is a Fort Worth, Texas-based design-build general contractor and precast concrete manufacturer serving clients across the Southwest US. With more than 1,000 projects completed, including over 400 design-build projects, the company specializes in delivering high-quality, cost-effective facilities for public- and private-sector clients. Operating from its 15-acre manufacturing facility in Kennedale, Texas, Speed Fab-Crete is recognized for its expertise in precast concrete systems, ICC 500-compliant storm shelters, and integrated project delivery methods.

Media Contact

Trina H. Torres

Corporate Communications

Speed Fab-Crete Corp

Phone: 817-478-1137

Email: ttorres@speedfabcrete.com

Website: https://www.speedfabcrete.com

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