Alkaline Water Electrolysis Market to Reach USD 43.11 Billion by 2035, Owing to Green Hydrogen Demand and Industrial Decarbonization | Research by SNS Insider

Austin, April 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Alkaline Water Electrolysis Market size was valued at USD 12.85 Billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 43.11 Billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 13.07% over the forecast period.

Increasing demand for green hydrogen, industrial decarbonization projects, and increasing adoption in renewable energy systems are driving the market growth at a robust pace in 2026-2035.





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The U.S. Alkaline Water Electrolysis Market is expected to grow from USD 3.94 Billion in 2025 to approximately USD 12.68 Billion by 2035, at a CAGR of 13.87%.

Strong federal support for the market is provided by DOE-backed hydrogen hubs, federal tax credits under the Inflation Reduction Act, and rising industry demand for steel, chemicals, and refining.

Rising Demand for Green Hydrogen Boost Market Expansion Globally

Alkaline electrolyzers are becoming more and more popular in heavy sectors like fertilizers, chemical plants, and steel mills. This is due to their maturity and affordability. Alkaline electrolyzer use is being accelerated by government initiatives, such as tax credits, subsidies, and hydrogen missions (such as the US Inflation Reduction Act, the EU Green Deal, and India's National Green Hydrogen Mission).

Segmentation Analysis:

By Application

Power Generation & Industrial Use (steel, chemicals, refineries) held the largest market share of 47.46% in 2025 due to the importance of this segment in the fight against climate change, where industries, such as steel, chemicals, and refineries are key targets. Transportation (fuel cells, mobility) are expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 16.87% during 2026–2035 due to the growing trend of hydrogen fuel cell vehicles, buses, and heavy-duty trucks, in addition to hydrogen fuel cell infrastructure.

By Capacity

Large-scale (>2 MW) dominated with 56.55% market share in 2025 due to its inherent importance to industrial hydrogen production for steel, chemicals, and refinery applications. Small-scale (<500 kW) are projected to record the fastest CAGR of 16.99% through 2026–2035 due to growing energy needs for distributed hydrogen production.

By Technology Type

Traditional Alkaline Electrolyzers (liquid electrolyte) accounted for the highest market share of 66.12% in 2025 due to its maturity, reliability, and cost-effectiveness in large-scale hydrogen production. Advanced Alkaline Electrolyzers (pressurized, improved efficiency) are expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 15.71% during the forecast period driven by its suitability for projects requiring flexible operations, higher hydrogen purity, and reduced operating costs.

By Installation Type

On-site Industrial Installations dominated with a 58.72% share in 2025 as this type of installation is common in heavy industries, such as steel, chemical, and refinery plants. Utility-scale Renewable Integration (solar, wind, hydro) are anticipated to expand at the fastest CAGR of 16.64 % through 2026–2035 due to a focus on utility-scale projects, especially in Europe and North America, which have a high presence of renewable energy hubs.

By End User

Industrial (steel, chemicals, fertilizers) held the largest share of 56.34% in 2025 due to their existing involvement in hydrogen production and decarbonization of heavy industries. Transportation & Mobility Providers are expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 18.64% during the forecast period due to the increased adoption of hydrogen-fueled vehicles, buses, and heavy-duty trucks.

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Regional Insights:

The Asia-Pacific market has dominated the global market with 37.97% market share in 2025, holding the highest market share. The region has witnessed rapid industrialization, favorable hydrogen policy from governments, and massive renewable energy integration schemes.

North America Alkaline Water Electrolysis Market is the fastest growing market with CAGR of 11.14%, led by strong federal backing in the form of hydrogen hub schemes in the U.S. and Canada’s renewable energy schemes. Industrial sector users in the steel, chemical, and refinery sectors are key markets, aided by existing infrastructure and cost-effective implementation models.

Key Players:

Nel Hydrogen

Siemens Energy

Cummins Inc.

ITM Power

McPhy Energy

Thyssenkrupp AG

Hydrogenics

Toshiba Energy Systems & Solutions

Plug Power Inc.

Ballard Power Systems

Asahi Kasei Corporation

Teledyne Energy Systems

Electrochaea GmbH

Green Hydrogen Systems

Enapter AG

Haldor Topsoe (Topsoe A/S)

Air Liquide

Linde plc

Sunfire GmbH

HydrogenPro ASA

Recent Developments:

In 2025, Nel announced expansion of its Herøya facility to increase electrolyzer production capacity, reinforcing its role as a dominant supplier in Europe and Asia.

In 2025, Siemens Energy advanced its green hydrogen initiatives by deploying electrolyzers in European hydrogen hubs, aligning with EU climate targets and strengthening its leadership in integrated hydrogen systems.

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Exclusive Sections of the Report (The USPs):

ADOPTION & USAGE METRICS – helps you evaluate market penetration through insights on installed electrolyzer capacity across regions, technology share (alkaline vs. PEM vs. SOEC), and average project size, along with OEM adoption trends in large-scale hydrogen plants.

– helps you evaluate market penetration through insights on installed electrolyzer capacity across regions, technology share (alkaline vs. PEM vs. SOEC), and average project size, along with OEM adoption trends in large-scale hydrogen plants. OPERATIONAL & PERFORMANCE METRICS – helps you assess system efficiency, hydrogen output quality, reliability (uptime), and lifecycle performance, including degradation rates and regional cost variations per kg of hydrogen produced.

– helps you assess system efficiency, hydrogen output quality, reliability (uptime), and lifecycle performance, including degradation rates and regional cost variations per kg of hydrogen produced. TECHNOLOGY & INNOVATION METRICS – helps you identify advancements in pressurized alkaline systems, catalyst development, and digital/IoT integration, along with patent activity and R&D investments focused on scaling large-capacity (>100 MW) projects.

– helps you identify advancements in pressurized alkaline systems, catalyst development, and digital/IoT integration, along with patent activity and R&D investments focused on scaling large-capacity (>100 MW) projects. END-USE & MARKET INSIGHTS – helps you understand demand dynamics across industries such as steel and chemicals, regional hydrogen production share, and emerging opportunities driven by cost advantages in markets like India and the Middle East.

– helps you understand demand dynamics across industries such as steel and chemicals, regional hydrogen production share, and emerging opportunities driven by cost advantages in markets like India and the Middle East. SUSTAINABILITY & POLICY METRICS – helps you analyze environmental impact through CO₂ reduction levels, renewable energy integration, water consumption efficiency, and the influence of government policies and hydrogen missions on market growth.

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