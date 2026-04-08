BOLLORE SE : DECLARATION AU TITRE DE L’ARTICLE 223-16 DU REGLEMENT GENERAL DE L’AUTORITE DES MARCHES FINANCIERS

BOLLORE SE
Raison sociale de l’émetteur : Bolloré SE
Société Européenne
Capital : 449 552 608,32 euros
Siège social : Odet - 29500 Ergué-Gabéric
055 804 124 RCS Quimper
DECLARATION AU TITRE DE L’ARTICLE 223-16 DU REGLEMENT GENERAL
DE L’AUTORITE DES MARCHES FINANCIERS
La société informe ses actionnaires des éléments suivants au 31 mars 2026 :
|
Total actions émises
|2 809 703 802
|
Total droits de vote
|5 089 299 969
|
Total droits de vote exerçables en assemblée
|5 073 977 131
Le 8 avril 2026
BOLLORÉ SE
31-32, quai de Dion Bouton - 92811 Puteaux Cedex – France. Tél. : +33 1 46 96 44 33 – www.bollore.com
Siège social : Odet – 29500 Ergué-Gabéric – Société européenne au capital de 449 552 608,32 Euros – 055 804 124 RCS Quimper – TVA FR 84 055 804 124
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