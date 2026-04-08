Acentra Health Named to Newsweek’s Greatest Workplaces for Entry Level 2026 List

MCLEAN, Va., April 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Acentra Health , a technology and health solutions company dedicated to accelerating better health outcomes for government and commercial clients and the populations they serve, today announced it has been named to Newsweek’s “America’s Greatest Workplaces for Entry Level” 2026, a prestigious recognition honoring organizations that excel in supporting employees at the start of their careers.

The award, presented by Newsweek in partnership with Plant-A Insights Group, is based on one of the largest independent workforce studies in the U.S. The ranking evaluates companies with more than 1,000 employees using a combination of a large-scale national survey, extensive desk research, and third-party data.

The 2026 study analyzed over 610,000 company reviews from employees aged 18 to 28, along with millions of additional data points across key performance indicators such as workplace culture, work-life balance, and career development opportunities.

“Acentra Health is honored to be recognized by Newsweek as one of America’s greatest workplaces for entry-level professionals,” said Kelly Schlageter, Chief People Officer at Acentra Health. “We are deeply committed to creating an environment where early-career professionals can learn, grow, and make meaningful contributions to our mission of accelerating better health outcomes. This recognition reflects the dedication of our teams to mentoring, supporting, and empowering the next generation of talent.”

Acentra Health was included on the Newsweek America’s Greatest Workplaces for Entry Level 2026 list among 178 U.S. companies that have between 1,000 and 5,000 total employees and received the highest five out of five-star rating. All 1,000 total organizations featured on the list, including globally recognized brands such as Amazon and Microsoft, are highlighted for demonstrating a strong commitment to helping early-career employees succeed.

“Our early-career team members are doing meaningful, mission-driven work and are supported by leaders who are invested in their growth,” Schlageter said. “Creating that kind of environment takes intention, strong leadership, and a culture that values development at every stage.”

Acentra Health has reported high employee engagement survey scores year over year, strengthening engagement through expanded well-being benefits such as offering all employees and their families free access to the Calm Health app. The company also continues to support flexible schedules in remote and hybrid work environments, shaped by feedback from 86% of employees. Through its “Acentra Health Cares” program, the company integrates community impact into the employee experience. Internal initiatives like its annual “Be the Light” campaign to fight hunger and its recent “Kindness Olympics” competition have mobilized employees across the U.S. and India to serve their communities, resulting in more than 3,600 volunteer hours and over $340,000 in community benefit dollars in 2025, reinforcing Acentra Health’s mission and values.

Acentra Health serves federal, state, and commercial clients in all 50 states, improving access to healthcare and health outcomes for more than 170 million people. This latest recognition builds on Acentra Health’s history of success with past accolades for the company’s growth and extensive leadership from Modern Healthcare’s “Best in Business,” Northern Virginia Technology Council, Virginia Business, Washington Business Journal, and WashingtonExec.

To view the full list of companies recognized by Newsweek as one of America’s greatest workplaces for entry-level professionals, visit rankings.newsweek.com/americas-greatest-workplaces-for-entry-level-2026.

About Acentra Health

Acentra Health combines public sector knowledge, clinical expertise, and technological ingenuity to modernize the healthcare experience for state, federal, and commercial partners, and their priority populations. From designing and developing advanced claims, encounter, and provider solutions that drive efficiency and cost savings to delivering clinically focused solution models for care management, clinical assessments, and quality oversight, Acentra Health is accelerating better health outcomes. Acentra Health is backed by Carlyle (NASDAQ: CG), a global investment firm. Learn more at acentra.com.

Acentra Health Media Contacts:

Marnie Keogh

Senior Vice President, Marketing

Acentra Health

703-214-3666

Marnie.Keogh@acentra.com

Lindsey Rodarmer

Public Relations Manager

Acentra Health

240-404-9090

Lindsey.Rodarmer@acentra.com