Capital Renewal Backlog Rises 8% in Gordian’s 13th Annual State of Facilities in Higher Education Report

GREENVILLE, S.C., April 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The deferred capital renewal burden weighing on North American college campuses has climbed to $156 per gross square foot, an 8% spike in the past year, and double what it was less than two decades ago, according to the 13th edition of the State of Facilities in Higher Education report, published annually by Gordian, the trusted provider of data-driven solutions for all phases of the building lifecycle.

The report highlights that capital investment funding for existing buildings is only 73.5% of the funding needed to prevent further backlog growth. Without significant reinvestment, institutions can expect deferred needs to continue climbing. The findings arrive at a time when 16 additional college closures were announced in the past year alone, underscoring the mounting financial and operational pressures reshaping the sector.

The 13th edition of the State of Facilities in Higher Education report draws on Gordian’s database of 43,000 campus buildings and 1.1 billion gross square feet of space to deliver the most comprehensive annual analysis of campus facilities trends in North America. The newly released data tells a story of structural underinvestment colliding with an accelerating pace of institutional change.

“This year’s findings reinforce what we hear daily from leaders across the higher education sector: without sustained and strategic reinvestment, institutions risk deeper operational challenges,” said Arul Elumalai, President of Gordian. “Our goal with this report is to equip campus decision-makers with the clear, data-driven insights they need to prioritize the right actions now.”

The State of Facilities in Higher Education remains a cornerstone benchmarking resource for colleges and universities across North America, offering strategic insights grounded in Gordian’s extensive database of campus facilities, financials and performance trends. This year’s findings reveal:

Current State: Capital renewal backlogs have climbed to $156/gsf, nearly double 2008 levels, while operating budgets remain 18.5% below target and institutions invest only 73.5% of required funding to keep backlogs from growing.

Capital renewal backlogs have climbed to $156/gsf, nearly double 2008 levels, while operating budgets remain 18.5% below target and institutions invest only 73.5% of required funding to keep backlogs from growing. Staffing Pressures: The amount of space each custodian is responsible for has grown 27% since 2007, with public institutions seeing steeper increases than private ones.

The amount of space each custodian is responsible for has grown 27% since 2007, with public institutions seeing steeper increases than private ones. Barriers & Complications: Structural underinvestment, persistent operating gaps and rising deferred maintenance continue to restrict campus flexibility and push institutions toward reactive, costlier facility management.

Structural underinvestment, persistent operating gaps and rising deferred maintenance continue to restrict campus flexibility and push institutions toward reactive, costlier facility management. Pathways to Progress: Strategic reinvestment, data-driven benchmarking and proactive maintenance practices can help stabilize backlog growth and support informed long-term decision-making across higher education.

“While campuses face continued pressure, there is genuine opportunity ahead,” said Pete Zuraw, Vice President of Market Strategy and Development for Gordian. “With reliable data and guidance from trusted industry partners, institutional leaders can make informed decisions that strengthen their facilities and position them for long-term resilience.”

For more than a decade, the State of Facilities in Higher Education report has chronicled and analyzed trends on North American campuses, offering strategic guidance to navigate the sector's most pressing issues. Gordian collaborates with leading higher education societies, including APPA – Leadership in Educational Facilities, National Association of College and University Business Officers (NACUBO) and Society for College and University Planning (SCUP) to provide industry leaders with the insights they need. The report also features survey data and commentary from higher education leaders.

To access the comprehensive report, click here.

About Gordian

Gordian (www.gordian.com) is the leading provider of Building Intelligence™ Solutions, delivering unrivaled insights, robust technology and comprehensive expertise that fuel customers’ success during every phase of the building lifecycle. Gordian created Job Order Contracting (JOC) and the industry standard RSMeans™ Data. Gordian empowers organizations to optimize capital investments, improve project performance and minimize long-term operating expenses.