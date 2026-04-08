Communication Service Providers (CSP) Directory ( MNOs & MVNOs) 2026

Dublin, April 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Communication Service Providers (CSPs) Directory (covering both MNOs & MVNOs) 2026-2030" directory has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This 'combo' edition helps telecom service providers conduct business with mobile operators throughout the globe. Carved out as a niche product that specifically helps service providers to mobile operators obtain new insights and grow their businesses.



Offering a new design and almost 3 times the number of management contacts (as compared to the older edition). This latest Global CSP Directory edition is derived from 1400+ operators from 217+ countries across the globe. The product is known among industry stalwarts as the most trusted resource for gaining backdoor access to decision-makers holding influential positions within the communication service providers businesses.

Over the past 20 years, these directories have paved way for telecom vendor businesses to connect with mobile operators/ CSPs and enabled thousands of business connections and collaborations to flourish.

WHO SHOULD READ IT?

Network Enablers

Hubbing Partners

Interconnection Usage Providers

Roaming Partners

Handset Manufacturers

Infra Service Providers

Chipset Providers

Core Solutions

Digitalisation Experts

Consultants

4G/5G Specialists

Other Telecom Service Providers

VAS Enablers

Reconciliation Service Providers

MVNOs

AI Companies

Event & Networking Companies



For more information about this directory visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/4mfllk

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.