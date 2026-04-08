Sweed Appoints Brad Cross as Chief Revenue Officer to Accelerate Growth of Its Dispensary Operating System

NEW YORK, April 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sweed , the all-in-one dispensary operating system built for modern cannabis retail, today announced the appointment of Brad Cross as Chief Revenue Officer. Brad brings more than two decades of experience scaling revenue organizations across the technology sector, with deep expertise in marketing technology, customer data, and SaaS go-to-market strategy.

In his new role, Brad will oversee Sweed's marketing, sales, customer success, and revenue operations, leading the company's commercial strategy as it expands its presence in the rapidly growing U.S. cannabis market. His appointment reinforces the company’s commitment to helping dispensaries — from single-location operators to multi-state enterprises — run their entire retail business from a single, natively integrated platform.

Brad began his career at SmartFocus in Bristol, UK, where he built retail acquisition, POS, and eCommerce systems for enterprise clients, with a focus on customer data and behavioral modeling. He went on to develop expertise across email, social media marketing, paid and organic search, and data analytics before relocating to the United States with Adthena, the competitive intelligence platform for paid search, where he rose to Global VP of Sales and drove 12x revenue growth in 3.5 years while building a sales organization spanning three continents. Most recently, Brad served as Chief Revenue Officer at Upflow, a fintech accounts receivable platform, where he led global revenue and customer success.

"Coming to Sweed felt like getting back to what I love most — the intersection of customer data, product differentiation, and a market that's genuinely hungry for better solutions," said Brad Cross, Chief Revenue Officer at Sweed. "Cannabis is at an inflection point that I've seen before, most notably during the deregulation of online gambling, in which there is rapid growth and serious capital flowing in, but the industry is still maturing, and retailers need to quickly develop the digital infrastructure to keep pace and stand out from the crowd. What sets Sweed apart is that it's a true Dispensary Operating System with POS & Integrated payments, and marketing, loyalty, inventory, eCommerce, and analytics all built natively into one platform. That point of difference gives us a bona fide position as category leaders, and that's exactly the opportunity challenge I came here to take advantage of for Sweed."

The consolidated Sweed platform approach offers operators a more efficient and cost-effective alternative to managing multiple disconnected systems, a compelling proposition as retailers look to drive revenue with less operational complexity.

"Brad is exactly the kind of leader we needed at this stage of Sweed's growth," said Rocco Del Priore, Co-Founder of Sweed. "We've built what we genuinely believe is the best product in cannabis retail technology, and now we have the revenue leader to bring that story to market at scale. Brad's background in customer acquisition, data-driven GTM strategy, and building high-performance teams across multiple industries makes him uniquely qualified to lead our commercial organization. His arrival also allows our product team to stay laser-focused on innovation, including the AI enhancements we're rolling out to help dispensaries sell more with less effort."

The appointment of Brad Cross as CRO comes as Sweed continues to invest in AI-powered capabilities designed to give dispensary operators intelligent, automated tools for customer engagement, upselling, and inventory optimization — all natively integrated within the platform.

About Sweed

Sweed is redefining cannabis retail management with its cohesive platform, seamlessly combining Point of Sale, eCommerce, and Marketing & Loyalty solutions. As the original enterprise-grade platform purpose-built for multi-location scalability, Sweed empowers retailers to efficiently manage sales, customer engagement, marketing, and inventory — all from one system. By delivering a tailored, data-driven experience without relying on external integrations, Sweed enables cannabis retailers to drive growth and deliver exceptional customer experiences. For more information, visit https://sweedpos.com/ .

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