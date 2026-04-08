Indigenous Leaders Warn of “Human Rights Regression” as Crucial Advocacy Funding Ends for Some Organizations

Ottawa, ON, April 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The federal government’s decision to sunset crucial funding for some Indigenous organizations marks an alarming regression in its response to the Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls and 2SLGBTQIA+ people human rights crisis—a genocide perpetuated by inaction, which costs Canada hundreds of millions of dollars annually.

The decision to sunset this funding as of March 2026, comes days after a damning UN report which highlighted the “limited substantive progress” in implementing the 231 Calls for Justice and the “sustained rates of violence, including lethal violence, against Indigenous women.”

Lost long-term sustainable funding can undermine the stability of essential, Indigenous-led organizations. This instability directly threatens the right to life and human security of Indigenous women, girls, and 2SLGBTQIA+ people. That security depends on sustained, community-informed action, which our organizations lead.

The Economic Cost of Neglect:

Homicide Costs : Each homicide is estimated to cost the economy between $7M to $8.6M . (source)

Each homicide is estimated to cost the economy between . (source) Lost Economic Potential : Addressing this crisis and restoring lost economic opportunities could boost the national Gross Domestic Product (GDP) by up to 1.5%. (source)

“When we examine the crisis of Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls and 2SLGBTQIA+ people, it's clear that this issue has persisted for decades. Despite various programs and resources aimed at addressing it, we continue to see a troubling pattern of ongoing inequitable and inconsistent funding cycles." said Hilda Anderson-Pyrz, President of the National Family and Survivors Circle Inc. "This lack of sustained support is a significant barrier to making real progress in combatting this crisis."

After years of collaboration, the sunsetting of these funds has eroded critical infrastructure and undermined our collective ability to end this human rights crisis.

Indigenous women, girls and 2LSBGTQIA+ people have the right to live in safety, dignity and security. Without the political will to act, Canada is failing to protect their lives.

Additional Quotes:

“As an impacted family member still waiting for answer on my sister’s case, I can confirm the need to continue the funding to the organizations that are in place to hold the government accountable to the 231 Calls for Justice.”

Melanie Morrison, MMIWG Family Member

“Seven years after the 231 Calls for Justice, and five years into the National Action Plan, we are deeply disappointed to see critical funding reduced or allowed to sunset while violence persists. These decisions reflect a pattern of exclusion, when Indigenous women’s voices are sidelined despite our leadership in driving solutions. Canada must meet its moral and legal obligations by sustaining long-term, equitable funding for Indigenous women’s organization to end this ongoing genocide.”

Josie Nepinak, President of the Native Women’s Association of Canada.

“Not only is the federal government cutting $7 billion dollars from indigenous services Canada and crown indigenous relations, but they allocated zero dollars to deal with the ongoing genocide of murdered and missing indigenous women and girls LGBTQQIA/+. We are calling on the government to reinstate this funding immediately in addition to providing sustainable long-term funding to implement the 231 calls for justice to end this crisis of violence once and for all.”

Leah Gazan, Member of Parliament, Winnipeg Centre

“In the context of the ongoing Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women, Girls and 2SLGBTQQIA+ crisis a commitment for long term sustainable and predictable funding is necessary. Focus must be given to advance life-saving measures like a National Implementation of the Red Dress Alert. There must also be oversight, transparency and accountability in how the 231 Calls for Justice are being implemented.”

Melanie Omeniho, President, Les Femmes Michif Otipemisiwak

"Parliament recognized the ongoing violence against Indigenous Women and Girls as a genocide and recognized the situation as a national emergency in 2023 and have yet to move towards substantial and ongoing action to address the national emergency. Sunsetting critical programs that support Indigenous women girls and gender diverse relatives, and their families exposes greater risk to ongoing violence particularly in urban environments."

Sandra DeLaronde, Executive Director, Giganawenimaanaanig

About the National Family and Survivors Circle Inc.

The National Family and Survivors Circle Inc. (NFSC Inc.) is a legally incorporated, non-profit organization of Inuit, Métis, and First Nations women with diverse lived experiences. NFSC Inc. works to ensure that families of Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls, survivors of gender-based violence, and 2SLGBTQIA+ people are at the center of all efforts to implement the 231 Calls for Justice, the National Action Plan on MMIWG2S+, and the Federal Pathway.

Website: https://familysurvivorscircle.ca