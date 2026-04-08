North America MVNO (Mobile Virtual Network Operators) Directory 2026-2027: Access to 145+ Operators - Crucial Tool for Network Enablers, Handset Manufacturers, and 5G Specialists

The North America MVNO Directory 2026-2027 presents opportunities for telecom vendors to connect with 147+ operators in the USA and Canada. It serves as a crucial tool for businesses like network enablers, handset manufacturers, and 5G specialists to access key decision-makers and foster collaborations.

 | Source: Research and Markets Research and Markets

Dublin, April 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "North America MVNO (Mobile Virtual Network Operators) Directory 2026-2027" directory has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

North America MVNO (Mobile Virtual Network Operators) Directory 2026-2027 helps telecom service providers conduct business with mobile operators throughout the region. Carved out as a niche product that specifically helps service providers to mobile operators obtain new insights and grow their businesses.

Offering a new design and almost 3 times the number of management contacts (as compared to the older edition). The latest North America MVNO Directory features 147+ Operators from 2 countries in the region. The product is known among industry stalwarts as the most trusted resource for gaining backdoor access to decision-makers holding influential positions within the mobile operator businesses.

Over the past 20 years, these directories have paved way for telecom vendor businesses to connect with mobile operators/ service providers and enabled thousands of business connections and collaborations to flourish.

WHO SHOULD READ IT?

  • Network Enablers
  • Hubbing Partners
  • Interconnection Usage Providers
  • Roaming Partners
  • Handset Manufacturers
  • Infra Service Providers
  • Chipset Providers
  • Core Solutions
  • Digitalisation Experts
  • Consultants
  • 4G/5G Specialists
  • Other Telecom Service Providers
  • VAS Enablers
  • Reconciliation Service Providers
  • MVNOs
  • AI Companies
  • Event & Networking Companies

For more information about this directory visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/7t4ddy

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

 

            








        

            

                

                    
Tags

                            
                                MNO
                            
                            
                                Mobile Networks
                            
                            
                                Mobile Operator
                            
                            
                                MVNO
                            
                            
                                Networks
                            
                            
                                Virtual Network
                            
                            
                                Virtual Network Operator
                            

                



        


    

        
Related Links

        
    



    

        

        
Contact Data

        


    
    

 
    



        

        
            GlobeNewswire
        
        
        
    

        






        

            

                

                    

                        
Recommended Reading