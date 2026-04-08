Steadman Philippon Research Institute and Hospital for Special Surgery to Host Vail Hip Summit April 9–11 at Four Seasons Resort Vail

Vail, Colorado, April 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Steadman Philippon Research Institute (SPRI), in collaboration with New York-based Hospital for Special Surgery (HSS) and with support from Vail Health, CTM Biomedical and other sponsors, will host the Vail Hip Summit April 9–11 at the Four Seasons Resort Vail. This is the 19th iteration of the event and the third in the new format of the event co-hosted by SPRI and HSS. The three‑day event convenes many of the world’s foremost hip preservation specialists to examine the latest advancements in hip repair, preservation and rehabilitation.

Marc J. Philippon, M.D., managing partner of The Steadman Clinic and chairman of SPRI, will welcome more than 25 distinguished faculty members to Vail to lead discussions on emerging research and innovative techniques in hip treatment.

The Vail Hip Summit organizing committee includes Dr. Philippon and longtime collaborators, Ernest L. Sink, M.D., chief of the hip preservation service at HSS and Srino Bharam, M.D., director hip preservation and groin center, Lenox Hill Hospital.

Widely regarded as one of the most forward‑thinking conferences in orthopaedics and sports medicine, the Vail Hip Summit emphasizes clinical research, evolving surgical strategies and multidisciplinary collaboration.

A Think‑Tank for the World’s Leading Hip Specialists

Dr. Philippon will moderate Friday’s sessions, focusing on surgical techniques, and will conduct a live surgery for Summit attendees on Thursday afternoon. “The content of the Vail Hip Summit is constantly evolving,” said Dr. Philippon. “Our faculty brings the newest research, the latest modifications in technique, and the most relevant clinical insights. Every year, the discussions push our field forward.”

Dr. Sink, who will lead Thursday’s opening sessions on pathomechanics, diagnosis and indications, echoed that sentiment. “This event truly functions as a think‑tank,” he said. “We bring together the greatest minds in hip surgery—experts with diverse approaches and philosophies. That diversity of thinking fuels deeper learning, richer debate and more meaningful clinical progress.”

Dr. Bharam, a key contributor to the summit, will moderate Saturday morning’s sessions on outcomes in hip preservation. “Our final discussions always center on what matters most: patient outcomes,” said Dr. Bharam. “There are many pathways to successful recovery, and this conference allows us to evaluate those approaches collectively and refine how we deliver the best possible results.”

Distinguished Faculty and Returning Scholars

In addition to the organizing committee, the symposium will feature 23 additional specialists, including several with ties to SPRI and The Steadman Clinic.

Dr. Leslie Vidal, now in her seventh year as a shoulder, hip, knee and sports medicine surgeon at The Steadman Clinic

Dr. Joseph Ruzbarsky, an alumnus of SPRI’s Sports Medicine Fellowship and Hip Preservation & Reconstruction Fellowship, currently practices at The Steadman Clinic’s Aspen/Basalt location

Dr. Jorge Chahla and Dr. Hajime Utsunomiya, former SPRI international scholars, return to Vail after completing research and training with SPRI earlier in their careers

“All of us at SPRI are proud to host this event and highlight the remarkable advances in hip preservation and sports medicine,” said Dr. Philippon.

Vail Health serves as the Range Sponsor for the 2026 Vail Hip Summit with CTM Biomedical serving as the Summit Sponsor for the 2026 symposium.

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