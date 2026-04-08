Associa Houston Community Management Services Awards $2,500 Beautification Grant to University Green Board of Directors

HOUSTON, Texas, April 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Associa Houston Community Management Services has proudly presented a $2,500 check to the University Green Property Owners Association for the HCMS Beautification Grant. The award recognizes community associations that demonstrate an outstanding commitment to enhancing neighborhood appearance, resident experience, and long-term property values.

Members of the University Green Board of Directors, Lynda Breault, Douglas Schwab, Brenda DeCarrie, Steve Belland, Karen Gregory, Karen Draeger, and Larry Arnhold, accepted the ceremonial check during a special presentation. Also in attendance were HCMS Community Manager Shanay Fluellen and HCMS Branch President Becky Full.

“We are incredibly proud to support a community that consistently invests in its appearance, its amenities and its residents,” said Becky Full, branch president of Houston Community Management Services. “University Green is a wonderful example of what can be achieved when dedicated board members work together with their management team. We value our long-standing partnership and look forward to seeing the continued transformation this grant will help make possible.”

The Beautification Grant will support enhancements within the community and further the association’s ongoing efforts to maintain an inviting, vibrant environment for all residents. The recognition also reflects the University Green board’s continued leadership, collaboration, and dedication to preserving and enhancing the community for current and future homeowners.

Through initiatives like the Beautification Grant, HCMS continues to support the communities it serves by investing in projects that strengthen curb appeal, elevate the resident experience, and reinforce long-term neighborhood pride.

For more information about Houston Community Management Services and its commitment to community growth and engagement, please visit www.houcomm.com.

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About Associa

With more than 300 branch offices across North America, Associa is building the future of community for more than 7.5 million residents worldwide. Our 19,000+ team members lead the industry with unrivaled education, expertise, and trailblazing innovation. For more than 48 years, Associa has brought positive impact and meaningful value to communities. To learn more, visit www.associaonline.com.

Media Contact:

Meagan Byrne, meagan@truepointagency.com